Stolen ATV found; 2 Little Falls men arrested

LITTLE FALLS—Two Little Falls men were arrested Saturday and are facing possible burglary charges from an incident originating in Mille Lacs County.

The Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office Saturday asked for assistance regarding a stolen all-terrain vehicle. Information was passed onto the Morrison County Sheriff's Office that the stolen ATV was dropped off at Hilmerson Sports Center, south of Little Falls, for repair work. While investigating the theft, it was discovered a power/charger pack was stolen from Hilmerson Sports Center by the same suspects who dropped off the ATV. The stolen ATV and

the power/charger pack were both located by the Little Falls Police Department on the 1000 block of 12th Street Southwest, Little Falls.

The men were arrested and are being held in the Morrison County Jail pending formal charges.

"This case is a great example of multiple agencies sharing information and working together, which ultimately resulted in an arrest and recovered stolen property," Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen stated in a news release.