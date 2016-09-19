Police Blotter - Sept. 20

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 11:45 p.m. Sunday of a vehicle at Lum Park, 1619 NE Washington St., after hours. The female subject had just been reported as a walk away from the former state hospital site.

Report at 6:48 p.m. Saturday of an intoxicated male on the fishing pier at Lum Park. Officer transported subject to his residence.

DISTURBANCE—Report at 11:03 p.m. Sunday of an intoxicated male arguing with females at the Pit Stop Bar, 723 Laurel St. Officers were unable to locate the subjects.

Report at 5:02 a.m. Sunday of subjects refusing to leave Perkins Family Restaurant, 623 W. Washington St., and using inappropriate language. Officers were advised both subjects left willingly.

Report at 3:01 p.m. Saturday of a male yelling and spitting on the 500 block of Northwest Fourth Street. Parties agreed to avoid each other's space.

Report at 12:05 p.m. Saturday of a disturbance on the 200 block of South Seventh Street. Officers made contact with tenants who stated it was a verbal argument.

Report at 6:22 a.m. Saturday of a possible fight on the 400 block of Third Avenue Northeast. Officers made contact and two female subjects were yelling at each other. Everyone was sent on their way.

Report at 1:23 a.m. Saturday of an intoxicated customer at Americas Best Value Inn, 11617 Andrew St. Customer calmed down and returned to room.

Report at 11:46 p.m. Friday of a loud disturbance at the Iron Rail, 707 Laurel St. Subjects were separated.

Report at 11:59 a.m. Friday of a verbal domestic at the front counter of the Brainerd Police Station, 225 E. River Road. Officers mediated and the parties were separated and left.

Report at 11:33 a.m. Friday of a female student causing a disturbance and refusing to leave the Lincoln Education Center, 604 S. Sixth St.

ARRESTS—A 41-year-old man was arrested for disorderly conduct and indecent exposure following a report of an intoxicated male on Oak Street and 10th Street.