Police Blotter - Sept. 21

DISTURBANCE—Report at 5:37 p.m. Friday of an ex-boyfriend, who still resides at the complainant's residence on the 5700 block of Laverne Circle, arguing with her current boyfriend and there were comments about fighting. Officer made contact and advised the subjects not to contact each other.

SUSPICIOUS—An officer observed at 12:04 a.m. Monday a subject walking on Highland Scenic Road and Ironwood Drive. Subject was advised of curfew and sent home.

Report at 1:19 a.m. Sunday of a subject at the park, 13199 Berrywood Drive, after hours. Subject was advised of park hours.

Report at 10:37 p.m. Friday of subjects who were taking pictures of their vehicles on the 8100 block of Industrial Park Road. Officer spoke with owner who stated it was OK for them to be there.

Breezy Point police

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 1 a.m. Sunday of complainant hearing a scream and now all the dogs in the neighborhood are howling. Complainant suspected someone may be practicing witchcraft. Police were unable to locate anyone.

Report Saturday of a suspicious item on Crow Wing County Road 11 near Bittersweet Circle. Item was a gut pile from a deer in the ditch.

Report at 3:03 p.m. Sept. 13 of campers on Piper Point Drive who are reporting a female yelling for help from across the lake.

ARRESTS—A 32-year-old woman was arrested at 1:25 a.m. Saturday for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop on Ranchette Drive and County Road 11.

DISTURBANCE—Report at 9:28 a.m. Friday of a disturbance between a landlord and tenant living in the same house on the 9100 block of First Avenue. There was no assault and both were advised to avoid each other.

Brainerd police

ARRESTS—A 31-year-old man was arrested at 3:23 a.m. Sunday for domestic assault and disorderly conduct at Perkins.

A 27-year-old woman was arrested at 12:17 a.m. Sunday for third-degree driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop on 12th Avenue and N Street Northeast.

A 41-year-old woman was arrested at 3:11 p.m. Saturday for a probation violation following a report of a domestic on the 1000 block Bluff Avenue.

BURGLARY—Report Friday of a jar of change taken from Burger King, 808 W Washington St.

Crow Wing sheriff

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 8:10 p.m. Sunday of suspicious activity on the 9400 block of Madison Street in Garrison. Deputies responded and everything was clear.

Report at 7:12 p.m. Sunday of suspicious activity on the 16000 block of Fourth Street in Riverton.

Report Friday of someone who went through the complainant's shed on the 26000 block of Linden Street, Garrison.

Report at 8:50 p.m. Monday of a suspicious person on Crystal Lake Road, Merrifield, Subject was gone prior to deputy's arrival.

THEFT—Report Sunday of a theft of a deer stand from the back of the complainant's truck on Rock Lake Access in Hillman.

Report Sunday of a theft of a political sign from a yard on the 9200 block of Woodhill Lane, Nisswa.

Anderson Brothers Construction, 15728 Highway 210, Brainerd, Monday reported a theft of computers.

ASSAULT—Report Saturday of an assault by an unknown suspect on Highway 25 and Ox Cart Trail, Brainerd.

FIRE—Report at 8:54 p.m. Monday of a fire on Business Highway 371 and Barrows Avenue. It was a controlled burn.

Report at 12:39 a.m. Friday of a detached garage fire on the 22000 block of Cottontail Drive, Cuyuna.

Nisswa police

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 8:39 p.m. Thursday of a suspicious vehicle on Spike Buck Drive.

Report at 1:52 a.m. Thursday of a vehicle parked in front of a closed business, 23590 Smiley Road. Subject was found to be playing "Pokemon Go."

Report at 11:13 a.m. Sept. 14 of a vehicle driving around a neighborhood on Red Oak Road.

ARRESTS—A 47-year-old woman was arrested at 1:58 a.m. Sunday for third-degree driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop on Upper Roy Lake Road and Bass Lake Road.

BIRDS—Report at 2:14 p.m. Sept. 12 of the neighbor's birds were being too loud in the morning and afternoon on the 6000 block of Crow Wing County Road 13. Officer stopped by the house and there were a handful of chickens but no one home.

Pequot Lakes police

ARRESTS—A 48-year-old woman was arrested at midnight Sunday for fifth-degree possession of methamphetamines, possession of marijuana in a vehicle, driving after revocation and no insurance during a traffic stop on HIghway 371 and Crow Wing County Road 16 Southwest, Jenkins.

A 47-year-old man was arrested at 8:47 a.m. Sunday after he was seen traveling 85 mph and almost caused a head-on collision with more than one vehicle in the construction zone on Highway 371. Driver was arrested after a short pursuit.

A driver was cited and a passenger was arrested at 2:28 a.m. Saturday during a traffic stop on Highway 371 and County Road 15, Jenkins. The driver was cited for no insurance and the passenger was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession.

THEFT—Report Sept. 15 of a theft of batteries on Old Highway 371.

Wadena police

ARREST—A 32-year-old woman was arrested Thursday for fourth-degree assault of a peace officer and two counts of obstructing the legal process following a report of a loud music complaint on the 900 block of Colfax Avenue Southwest. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the woman who was intoxicated and uncooperative. Officers on scene were familiar with her and were previously aware she is to abstain from alcohol. After she was arrested she assaulted one of the officers by kicking him above the knee. She was transported and booked into the Wadena County Jail.

Crosby police

OTHER—Officers heard some loud yelling late Saturday night near the 200 block of West Main Street where a female was yelling "some expletives and pretty bad words." Officer advised her of her incorrect use of the English language.

ARREST—A 20-year-old woman was arrested following a report at 3 a.m. Friday of a disturbance on First Street Northeast. Officers made contact with a female and requested ambulance to the scene. The female, a short time later, attempted to flee from the officer on foot. The female was quickly apprehended and arrested for disorderly conduct and obstructing the legal process.

SUSPICIOUS—Report Saturday of suspicious activity on First Street Northwest. Officers checked the area and everything was OK.

Report Friday of two males pushing each other on First Avenue Northwest. Officers were unable to locate anyone.

Report Friday of suspicious activity on the 1000 block of Oak Street involving a juvenile male. Officer made contact and the male had an alcoholic beverage. He was cited for possession of liquor being under age 21.

Report Sept. 15 of a suspicious occupied vehicle in the area of West Main Street. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

Report Sept. 15 of suspicious activity on Poplar Street. Officers checked it out and everything appeared fine.

Report Sept. 14 of suspicious activity on First Street Northwest. Officer checked out the residence and all appeared fine.

DISTURBANCE—Report Sunday of a disturbance on Fourth Street Northwest of an unwanted person. The person was sent on their way.

Report Saturday of a disturbance at Crosby Park. Officers are providing extra patrol.

Report Sept. 15 of a disturbance involving a juvenile male on Poplar Street. The juvenile was transported to PORT Group Home for Boys in Brainerd.

Report Sept. 13 of a disturbance involving a juvenile male on Sixth Avenue Northeast. Officers advised the juvenile.

Report Sept. 12 of a loud disturbance on the 1100 block of Birch Street. Officers made contact and all were advised.

THEFT—Report Friday of a theft of a bike from a yard on the 900 block of Birch Street.

— Compiled by Jennifer Stockinger, staff writer. Go to www.twitter.com/jennewsgirl to follow me on twitter.