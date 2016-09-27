Police Blotter - Sept. 28

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 11:51 a.m. Saturday of a pickup parked with feet hanging out of the tailgate on the 8300 block of County Road 11. The subject was a cable installer who was taking a nap between jobs.

Report at 7:46 p.m. Saturday of a truck parked at the end of Delaware Trail. Officer spoke with complainant who said that it was a bowhunter who was hunting on some land in the area.

Report at 10:10 p.m. Sept. 21 of a vehicle parked alongside the Ace Hardware, 8170 County Highway 11, after hours. Vehicle was an unoccupied service vehicle with sealant in the rear.

Report Sept. 20 of two people going through garbage bins on Robin Lane.

Report Sept. 19 of a suspicious male walking through the yard on the 30000 block of Ranchette Drive. Male was located and no criminal activity was found.

Report Sept. 19 of a female sleeping in a vehicle on the shoulder on the 9800 block of Weavers Point Road. When the subject woke up she indicated she was deaf and unable to speak. Her husband was located.

ASSIST—Report at 12:27 a.m. Sunday of a fight at Moonlight Bay, 37627 County Highway 66, Crosslake. Security directed people outside and police were canceled en route.

DISTURBANCE—Report at 11:51 a.m. Saturday of a verbal argument on the 7500 block of County Highway 11. Officer told subject to not return or he would be charged with trespassing.

Brainerd police

ASSIST—Assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at 8:57 p.m. Monday on Terrace Avenue and Evergreen Avenue in an attempt to locate a suspect. Police provided perimeter security and Baxter's K-9 was requested in the search. The state patrol reported the male driver was being pulled over for a traffic stop, when the driver took off first by vehicle and then by foot. Authorities never found him.

BURGLARY—Report at 7:54 p.m. Monday of a burglary in progress on the 100 block of F Street Northeast. Officers cleared residence and there was nobody inside.

THEFT—Report Monday of a theft of a cellphone on the 300 block of Fifth Avenue Northeast.

ARREST—A 33-year-old man was arrested at 4:31 p.m. Monday for property damage, disorderly conduct and trespassing following a report of a disturbance on the 600 block of First Avenue Northeast.

ALCOHOL—Report at 2:15 p.m. Monday of an intoxicated student at Brainerd High School, 702 S. Fifth St. Subject was issued a citation for underage consumption.

HAZARD IN ROAD—Report Monday of a westbound lane on Highway 210 and East of Lum Park Road may be collapsing into a sinkhole due to construction work. The Minnesota State Patrol and Minnesota Department of Transportation were notified.

Report Monday of a possible road caving in on Northeast Washington Street and Lum Park Road. Found it to be a large puddle of water.

Crow Wing sheriff

ASSAULT—Report Monday of a criminal sexual assault on Pine Beach Road, Brainerd.

BURGLARY—Report Monday of a burglary on the 22000 block of Serenity Lane, Merrifield.

Pequot Lakes police

ARREST—An 18-year-old female was arrested at 3:27 p.m. Thursday for fifth-degree drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, no insurance, driving after revocation during a traffic stop on Highway 371 and Crow Wing County Road 168.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 8:41 p.m. Sept. 21 of a male in a dark hoodie trying to get into an apartment on Olson Street through a patio door. Officers were unable to locate.

Nisswa police

THEFT—Report Sunday of a stolen vehicle on the 5800 block of Poplar Avenue.

ARREST—A 34-year-old man was arrested Sept. 21 for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and a probation violation following a report of a suspicious person with a knife on the 22000 block of Gull Lake Drive.