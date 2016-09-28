Police Blotter - Sept. 28

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 4:13 a.m. Wednesday of a suspicious person passed out on South Ninth Street and Norwood Street. Officer transported subject to the hospital.

Report at 11:20 p.m. Tuesday of an unwanted male at an apartment on the 700 block of Laurel Street. Subject was located and advised not to go back into the building.

Report at 10:25 p.m. Tuesday of suspicious activity on West Washington Street. Officers located a subject but no law enforcement assistance was required.

Report at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday of two suspicious males standing in front of Giant Wash, 1224 Oak St. Officers made contact and learned the males were waiting for a ride.

Report at 6:09 p.m. Tuesday of a suspicious vehicle at Mr. Tubbs, 502 Eighth Ave. NE. Subjects were using Wi-Fi and were advised to leave.

DISTURBANCE—Report at 5:41 p.m. Tuesday of a 911 call from a juvenile male stating he and his mother were not getting along. The juvenile was taken into custody and placed in a detention center.

THEFT—Report Tuesday of a theft of a chain saw and a roofing nailer on the 11000 block of Ash Avenue.

Report Tuesday of a theft of a cellphone taken Friday night on the 300 block of South Seventh Street.

Report Tuesday of a theft of a cellphone on the 300 block of Fifth Avenue Northeast.

BURGLARY—Report Tuesday of a burglary at Brainerd Industrial Center, 1801 Mill Ave. No suspects at this time.

Baxter police

ARRESTS—A 26-year-old man was arrested at 12:07 a.m. Wednesday for a probation violation following a report of wanting an intoxicated man removed from the property at Wal-Mart, 7295 Glory Road.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 9:38 p.m. Tuesday of a vehicle leaving a closed business on 7829 Highway 210. The officer learned the driver attends session at the location.

Report at 2:11 a.m. Tuesday of vehicles circling the parking lot at Wal-Mart slowly. Vehicles were gone prior to police arrival.

Officer observed a driver at 1:53 a.m. Tuesday leaving the Northland Arboretum on Conservation Drive at a high rate of speed. Officer spoke with driver who was playing "Pokemon Go" at the arb.

Officer observed a subject at 7:51 p.m. Monday near the closed bathroom at Whipple Beach, 14441 Oakwood Drive, who appeared to be hiding. Officer spoke with subject who stated she was fired from her job and was afraid to go home. While talking with subject, her mother arrived and took custody of her.

CRASH—Report at 4:47 p.m. Tuesday of a four-vehicle rear-end crash on Highway 371 and Highway 210. Driver of the second vehicle reported possible injuries, but refused medical treatment.

THEFT—Report Tuesday of an employee theft at Cub Foods, 14133 Edgewood Drive.

Crow Wing sheriff

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 3:43 p.m. Tuesday of suspicious activity at the Crow Wing County Jail, 313 Laurel St. The call was unfounded.

FIRE—Report at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday of a grass fire on Thompson Road, 1 mile east of Highway 25, Brainerd.

BURGLARY—Report Tuesday of a burglary on the 20000 block of See Gull Road, Brainerd.

ARRESTS—A 22-year-old man was arrested at 9:54 p.m. Tuesday on a county warrant following a report of a suspicious person on County Highway 26 and Rolling Hills Road, Garrison.

Crosby police

ASSAULT—Report at 12:30 a.m. Sunday of an assault at a residence on First Street Northwest, where two males punched each other. Neither male wanted to press charges and they were both advised.

BOOM—Received reports Sunday of a loud boom explosion sound heard by residents Friday night and again Sunday on the 600 block of Superior Avenue. Officers checked the area but were unable to hear or see anything.

ARRESTS—A 39-year-old man was arrested Friday after a report of a possible domestic disturbance on the 600 block of Erie Avenue where the caller heard yelling and items breaking. Officers learned the man causing the problems had left the scene and he was located later and arrested for violating the conditions of his release.

A 33-year-old man was arrested Sept. 21 for a probation violation following a report of a disturbance involving a customer at a business on West Main Street.

DISTURBANCE—Report Sept. 22 of a disturbance involving two males and a possible theft at a business on Third Avenue Northwest.

Report Sept. 22 of a domestic disturbance at a residence on First Street Southwest. Officers made contact with a male and female, who were advised and then the male left.

Report Sept. 22 of a disturbance at a business on East Main Street. Officer spoke with staff along with person causing the problems. The person was advised.

Report Sept. 19 of a disturbance involving a repossession company and a vehicle owner at a residence on Highway 210.

Report Sept. 19 of an unwanted person in a vehicle outside the Crosby Police Department. Officers went outside and advised the person to leave.

SUSPICIOUS—Report Friday of a suspicious vehicle with two people in it in the alleyway on the 500 block of Franklin Avenue. Vehicle was gone prior to officer's arrival.

Report Sept. 21 of a suspicious male who left the area of First Street Southeast and Cross Avenue.

THREATS—Report Sept. 19 of an incident involving a threat with a weapon on Second Street Southwest and First Avenue. The suspect was known to the victim and possible criminal charges are pending.

THEFT—Report Saturday of a possible theft of some trailers at a residence on Second Street Northwest.

Report Sept. 21 of a theft of a license plate on Sixth Avenue Northeast.

Report Sept. 20 of a theft of an item from a building on the 700 block of Poplar Street. Officers learned a short time later the item was located.

Report Sept. 19 of a theft from a residence on East Main Street.

FOUND—Two children came into the police department Sept. 21 and turned in a tooth with a gold filling in it that was in an envelope. They found in the street near Cross Avenue and West Main Street. Officers made contact with a business who had mailed the tooth and returned it and told them to take care of it since it was considered a biohazard.