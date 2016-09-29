Police Blotter - Sept. 30

ARRESTS—A 43-year-old woman was arrested at 4:24 a.m. Thursday on a Mille Lacs County warrant following a report of people possibly sleeping near the garbage bin at Jimmy John's, 201 NE Washington St.

A 25-year-old woman was arrested at 9:32 p.m. Wednesday for misdemeanor domestic assault and disorderly conduct following a report of a physical domestic on the 200 block of North Fifth Street.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 1:59 a.m. Thursday of a suspicious occupied vehicle in the Westgate Mall parking lot, 14136 Baxter Drive. Subjects were walking around suspiciously and were advised to leave.

Report at 12:47 a.m. Thursday of a suspicious vehicle at Lum Park, 1619 NE Washington St., after hours. Driver was playing "Pokemon Go."

Report at 12:39 a.m. Thursday of two subjects loitering around Petro Plus, 850 Lum Park Road. Officers sent them on their way.

Report at 11:27 p.m. Wednesday of three subjects walking around the 1000 block of Chicago Avenue. Officers were unable to locate.

Report at 9:33 p.m. Wednesday of two suspicious vehicles on the 100 block of Buffalo Hills Lane. Vehicles were gone before police arrived.

Report at 4:28 p.m. Wednesday of a suspicious person on the 600 block of Oak Street. The subject identified was waiting for a ride.

Report at 4:19 p.m. Wednesday of suspicious activity where a subject was buying cigarettes from a juvenile on Quince Street and Ninth Street South.

THEFT—Report Wednesday of a male attempting to leave Cub Foods, 417 Eighth Ave. NE, with a cart full of merchandise.

Report Wednesday of someone who stole the complainant's pants and wallet on the 700 block of South Eighth Street.

Report Wednesday of a theft of campaign signs on the 1000 block of H Street.

BURGLARY—Report Wednesday the Brainerd Industrial Center was broken into again and items were possibly taken.

Crow Wing sheriff

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday of a suspicious occupied vehicle on the 17000 block of Crow Wing County Road 142. Complainant reported a vehicle followed him into French Rapids area and then back out again. The deputy located the vehicle and the driver was advised.

ASSAULT—Report Wednesday of an assault in the Crow Wing County Jail, 313 W. Laurel St.

Baxter police

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 1:59 a.m. Thursday of a suspicious vehicle in the Aldi Food parking lot, 14620 Dellwood Drive after hours. Officers located the vehicle and the subjects stated they were in the lot doing physical therapy, walking the parking lot. Officers advised the complainant and stated the subjects would not return while employees were still on the premises.

Report at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday of a suspicious male in the driveway on the 4900 block of Emily Drive. A male left the area when the caller entered her residence.

Report at 8:23 a.m. Wednesday of a vehicle in the parking lot at Country Kitchen, 7788 Fairview Road, since Sunday.

THEFT—Report Wednesday of two juvenile females shoplifting at Rue 21 in the Westgate Mall.

ASSAULT—Report Wednesday of subject being bullied and assaulted at a school.

INFORMATION—Report Wednesday of finding a gun in a garbage bin on the 13000 block of Berrywood Drive.