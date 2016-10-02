Police Blotter - Oct. 3

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE—Report at 1:40 a.m. Friday of a suspicious vehicle parked in the loading dock area of Wal-Mart. Driver was playing "Pokemon Go."

THEFT—Report of theft of a purse Thursday at Wal-Mart.

Crow Wing sheriff

DOMESTIC—Report of a domestic disturbance at 9:03 p.m. Thursday on the 13000 block of Ironwood Drive, Brainerd.

ARREST—A 19-year-old man was arrested at 10:22 p.m. Thursday on the 19000 block of County Road 3 for assault.

THEFTS—Report of a theft Thursday on the 9000 block of 50th Avenue, Brainerd.

Report of a theft Thursday on the 9000 block of Highway 169, Garrison.

BURGLARY—Report of a residential burglary Thursday on the 34000 block of Peoria Road, Pequot Lakes.

Little Falls police

THEFTS—Report of a theft Thursday on the 1100 block of First Avenue Northeast.

Report of a theft of a boat motor Sept. 26 on the 600 block of Fourth Street Southeast.

Report of a theft of a GPS and some change Sept. 26 on the 400 block of First Street Southeast.

Report of a theft of a vehicle Sept. 25 on the 700 block of Third Avenue Northeast.

ARRESTS—A 26-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for burglary of a church.

A 50-year-old man was arrested at 4:14 p.m. Tuesday on the 100 block of First Street Southeast for domestic assault.

A 41-year-old man was arrested at 5:57 a.m. Sept. 24 at the intersection of First Street Northeast and First Avenue Northeast for domestic assault.

A 28-year-old man was arrested at 5:47 p.m. Sept. 23 on the 800 block of Buck Lane for domestic assault by strangulation and making terroristic threats.

DAMAGE TO PROPERTY—Report at 10 p.m. Tuesday at Coborn's Superstore of damage to a squash. Officers spoke with store management who said an upset customer threw a squash at the window. Officers were unable to locate the subjects.

Morrison sheriff

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY—Report at 9:33 p.m. Wednesday at Ortons BP gas station in Motley of a subject who had their face painted like a clown. Deputies were unable to locate the subject.

BURGLARY—Report of a burglary Wednesday on the 900 block of 13th Avenue Northeast, Little Falls.

ANIMAL COMPLAINTS—Report at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday on the 21000 block of 253rd Street, Little Falls of a horse on the road. Deputy was unable to locate the horse.

Report at 5:39 a.m. Tuesday on 133th Street, Little Falls of a cow on the road. Deputy was unable to locate the cow.

ARREST—A 45-year-old man was arrested at 5:13 p.m. Sept. 26 at the intersection of Highway 27 and 330th Avenue, Pierz.