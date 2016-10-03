Police Blotter - Oct. 4

Crow Wing sheriff: THEFT - Report Friday of a theft of rods the veterans star are held up on at the cemetery, 1973 Over The Hill Road, Fort Ripley.

ARRESTS—A 39-year-old man was arrested at 3:52 p.m. Sunday following an assault between two inmates at the Crow Wing County Jail, 313 Laurel St.

FIRE—Report at 6:32 p.m. Sunday of a fire on Hidden Paradise Road, Brainerd. Turned out to be a controlled brush file burn.

Report at 9:32 p.m. Saturday of a garbage bin fire on the 34000 block of County Highway 3, Crosslake.

DISTURBANCE—Report at 6:35 a.m. Sunday of a disturbance on the 22000 block of Kruse Street, Cuyuna.

Report at 3:08 a.m. Saturday of a verbal argument at Brainerd International Raceway, 5523 Birchdale Road, Brainerd. Subjects agreed to to to bed for the night.

Report at 8:24 a.m. Friday of a property dispute on the 400 block of Irene Avenue, Ironton.

ASSAULT—Report at 6:47 p.m. Saturday of an assault on the 6400 block of Wildamere Drive, Pine River. Parties agreed to separate for the night.

Report at 3:19 p.m. Friday of an assault on the 12000 block of Highway 210, Brainerd. Complainant reported his neighbor grabbed him by the sweatshirt.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 3:36 p.m. Saturday of suspicious activity on Akerson Road and Nelson Road, Pequot Lakes. Vehicle was gone prior to deputy response.

Report at 5:40 a.m. Saturday of a suspicious male on Highway 18 and Nokay Lake Road, Brainerd. Deputy made contact and issued citations for under age consumption and drug offenses.

BURGLARY—Report Saturday of a house in foreclosure on the 22000 block of Cottontail Drive, Cuyuna, that was broken into.

Report Saturday of a storage building on the 26000 block of Middle Cullen Road, Pequot Lakes, was broken into and several items taken.

Report Friday of a burglary on the 26000 block of Taylor Road, Deerwood. Jewelry was taken.

Brainerd police

ARRESTS—A 32-year-old woman was arrested at 9:12 p.m. Sunday on a Hennepin County warrant following a report of a suspicious male on the 500 block of South Sixth Street. The male was cited for obstructing the legal process.

A 24-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were arrested for fifth-degree drug possession following a report of shots fired and a vehicle fleeing at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Washington Educational Service Building. The woman also was booked for possession of a drug paraphernalia. The arrests were made by the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office.

A 53-year-old man was arrested at 1:57 a.m. Sunday for a county warrant following a report of an intoxicated male on the 700 block of Laurel Street.

A 29-year-old man was arrested at 8:46 p.m. Saturday for malicious punishment of a child on South Eighth Street.

A 43-year-old man was arrested at 2:17 a.m. Saturday for driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety on South Ninth Street and Willow Street.

A 43-year-old man was arrested at 2:14 a.m. Friday for disorderly conduct following a report of a male lying in the middle of Fifth Avenue Northeast and C Street. Officer located the male who became unruly.

A 24-year-old man was arrested at 1:19 a.m. Friday for third-degree driving while intoxicated following a driving complaint on the 700 block of Laurel Street.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 7:37 p.m. Sunday of two juvenile males hanging around a closed business, Triangle Drive-In, 711 Mill Ave.

Report at 7:34 p.m. of a male acting strange on Oak Street, looking into vehicles.

Report at 10:19 p.m. Saturday of a group gathering in the area of North Ninth Street and Holly Street. Officers were unable to locate anyone.

Report at 9:09 a.m. Saturday of a tent off the trail on the 1600 block of East River Road. Officer located tent but no one was around. Officer left a note for the owner advising no camping in the area.

Report at 1:21 a.m. Saturday of a male subject in Kiwanis Park, 1101 East River Road, after hours. Officer gave male a ride to a residence.

Report at 9:59 p.m. Friday of two subjects in the Peterson Towing secure impound lot on the 900 block of Washington Street. Officers made contact and learned the subjects had permission to be there.

Report at 6:40 p.m. Friday of a suspicious vehicle on the 200 block of Washington Street. Officer made contact and learned their vehicle had broken down.

Report at 6:16 p.m. Friday of a suspicious vehicle on the 1000 block of Anabec Street. Male driver advised complainant his vehicle ran out of gas and he left it. Officer observed the vehicle was gone later.

FIGHT—Report at 10:44 p.m. Saturday of a fight near Iron Rail Saloon, 707 Laurel St. Officers found the fight to be verbal and parties had dispersed prior to officer's arrival.

DIStURBANCE—Report at 10:06 p.m. Saturday of a disturbance at Holiday Stationstore, 424 S. Sixth St. A 19-year-old male was cited for underage consumption and a warrant.

THEFT—Report Saturday of a theft of a bicycle on the 700 block of Willow Street that was taken two weeks earlier.

Report Saturday of a theft of a plant on the 400 block of Eighth Avenue Northeast.

Report Friday of a theft of registration stickers on Second Avenue Northeast and B Street.

Report Saturday of a theft of a campaign sign on H Street and Mill Avenue.

Report Friday of a theft of a dog on the 700 block of North Eighth Street. Complainant called back and dog was located.

Report Friday of a theft of a cellphone on the 400 block of Eighth Avenue Northeast.

DISTURBANCE—Report at 2:10 a.m. Saturday of an intoxicated male walking downtown. Subject received a sober ride from a friend.

Report at 12:10 a.m. Saturday of a group of people standing around two females as they were arguing in front of the Iron Rail. Group quickly separated as officer approached.

ASSAULT—Report at 6:46 p.m. Friday of an assault on the 700 block of Southwest Fifth Street.

DOMESTIC—Report at 11:47 a.m. Friday of a possible physical domestic on the 1200 block of South Ninth Street. Officers made contact and found out it was only verbal. Parties agreed to separate.

Baxter police

ARRESTS—A 29-year-old woman was arrested at 3:17 a.m. Monday following a report of a male and female who attempted to shoplift a cart full of merchandise and fled when confronted by the manager at Cub Foods, 14133 Edgewood Drive. The woman was apprehended and booked for third-degree drug possession, receiving stolen property, giving a peace officer a false name, theft and a traffic violation.

A 39-year-old woman was arrested at 6:40 p.m. Sunday for DWI during a traffic stop on Wise Road and Highway 371.

A 61-year-old man was arrested at 8:33 p.m. Saturday for DWI following a hit and run property crash on the 5800 block of Sandstone Road.

A 31-year-old man and a 38-year-old one man were arrested at 2:16 a.m. Saturday for controlled substance crimes during a traffic stop on Highway 210 and Baxter Drive.

A 63-year-old man was arrested at 9:28 p.m. Friday for DWI during a traffic stop on Highway 210 and Highland Scenic Road.

An 18-year-old male was arrested Friday for shoplifting at Wal-Mart, 7295 Glory Road.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 6:52 p.m. Sunday of a pedestrian walking on the 4800 block of Mapleton Road, looking down driveways. Officer located the female who said she was lost and was given a ride to Perkins in Brainerd.

Report at 11:31 p.m. Saturday of people ringing the doorbell and pounding on the door then fleeing on the 13000 block of Grand Oaks Drive. Officer located juvenile subjects in the area and issued citations.

Report at 4:55 a.m. Saturday of a suspicious vehicle at SuperAmerica, 5610 Fairview Road. Found it to be an employee using her phone before opening the store.

Report Friday of complainant stating people are tapping her phones and medical records. Officers learned subject was not taking her medication.

Report at 3:07 a.m. Friday of subject in the restroom at Wal-Mart for a long time and making several separate purchases. Subject did pay for purchases.

Report at 1:40 a.m. Friday of a suspicious vehicle parked in the loading dock area of Wal-Mart. Driver stated they were playing "Pokemon Go."

THEFT—Report Sunday of a theft of a computer from a vehicle while complainant was at Assembly of God, Wal-mart or Costco.

Report Sunday of a theft of three political signs taken from a yard overnight on the 8100 block of Greenwood Road.

Report Sunday of a theft of both license plates from a vehicle parked at Boomer Pizza, 14039 Edgewood Drive.

Report Saturday of a passenger car that stopped and two males exited and took something from the neighbor's yard on the 6500 block of Mary Street. Officer spoke to victim who stated political signs were taken.

Report Friday of a theft of political signs on the 14000 block of Inglewood Drive.

KITTEN—Report Sunday of a kitten in a sewer drain on Hastings Road and Evergreen Drive. A citizen stopped and removed the kitten and it was brought to Heartland Animal Rescue Team.

DOMESTIC—Report at 10:14 p.m. Saturday of a disturbance on the 14000 block of Baxter Drive. Subject was admitted to the emergency room at the Brainerd hospital for an evaluation and then transferred to St. Cloud.

DISTURBANCE—Report at 9:15 a.m. Saturday of a disturbance on the 14000 block of Forest Drive.

FIGHT—Report at 2:17 p.m. Friday of a fight at Forestview Middle School, 12149 Knollwood Drive.

Nisswa police

ARREST—A 53-year-old man was arrested at 1:59 a.m. Sunday for driving after revocation and no insurance during a traffic stop on Highway 371 and Birchdale Road.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 9 a.m. Saturday of a suspicious vehicle parked at the end of the driveway on the 21000 block of Hillcrest Drive. Officer was unable to locate.

THEFT—Report Thursday of a theft of an iPad at Wendy's, 4872 County Highway 77. The iPad was located.

Pequot Lakes police

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 12:56 p.m. Saturday of a male stopping at houses with kids at them on Rickard Road. Contact was made with subject who was looking at lots to purchase.

Report at 11:59 a.m. Sept. 28 of a suspicious vehicle on Myers Road for the last five days.

Report Sept. 26 of two kids playing with a knife on North Heath Street. Contact was made and kids had a toy knife.

BURGLARY—Report Sept. 27 of windows broke on Gleason Avenue, Jenkins.

Report Sept. 26 of a burglary on County Highway 11.

THEFT—Report Sept. 25 of a vehicle theft on Poplar Avenue.

Breezy Point police

ARREST—A 34-year-old woman was arrested at 11:27 p.m. Saturday for third-degree DWI during a traffic stop on Ranchette Drive and County Highway 11.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 1:18 a.m. Saturday of two people riding a personal assistance device on Breezy Point Drive. Subjects were stopped and there was no criminal activity.

DISTURBANCE—Report Sept. 26 of a tenant out of control on the 9100 block of First Avenue. Subject was advised of the eviction process and them to stay away from each other.

