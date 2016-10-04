Cronquist sentenced to close to 40 years in murder case

Steve Kohls/ Brainerd Dispatch Tyler Allen Cronquist, is sentenced to close to 40 years in prison Tuesday by Judge Erik Askegaard at the Crow Wing County Judicial Center. Standing beside him is public defender Brooks Davis and Carly Vosacek.

Tyler Allen Cronquist, the Brainerd man who admitted guilt to shooting two victims in the head, killing one, was sentenced Wednesday to close to 40 years in prison for the crimes.

Cronquist, wearing an orange, jail-issued jumpsuit and with his hands and legs in shackles, was escorted to Courtroom 5 to appear before Judge Erik J. Askegaard at the Crow Wing County Judicial Center in Brainerd. He stood next to his public defender, Gregory Brooks Davis, and Carly Vosacek, the assistant public defender.

Crow Wing County Attorney Don Ryan, the prosecutor of the case, also was present in court.

Families of the victims filled the gallery behind Ryan and Cronquist's family filled the gallery behind the defense during the court proceedings.

The sentencing came after last week's plea hearing, where the 25-year-old Cronquist admitted guilt to second-degree murder with intent of shooting and killing Joseph Kroll; and second-degree attempted murder with intent, where he shot and seriously injured Chelsey Crawford. Cronquist admitted he intended to shoot both victims with the intent to kill.

The original charges of felony first-degree murder with premeditation, attempted first-degree murder with premeditation and two assault charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Before the judge sentenced Cronquist, the court heard emotional Victim Impact Statements from Crawford, her family and from Joey Kroll's family.

When the judge asked Cronquist if he had anything to say, he said, "No."

Askegaard sentenced Cronquist to 306 months in prison for killing Kroll and 153 months for the attempted murder charge, for a total of 459 months—or just over 38 years in prison. The prison sentence was compliant with the Minnesota sentencing guidelines for Cronquist, which took into account his criminal history score and the nature of the crime.

