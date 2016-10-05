Police Blotter - Oct. 5

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 8:56 a.m. Monday of a vehicle driving very slow on Forestview Drive and Scenic River Drive. Officer located vehicle at a new construction site working. Officer spoke with driver who said he was just wasting time waiting for co-workers. He was advised.

Report Friday of complainant stating people are tapping her phones and medical records. Officers learned subject was not taking her medication.

Report at 3:07 a.m. Friday of subject in the restroom at Wal-Mart for a long time and making several separate purchases. Subject did pay for purchases.

Report at 1:40 a.m. Friday of a suspicious vehicle parked in the loading dock area of Wal-Mart. Driver stated they were playing "Pokemon Go."

THEFT—Report Sunday of a theft of a computer from a vehicle while complainant was at Assembly of God, Wal-Mart or Costco.

Report Sunday of a theft of three political signs taken from a yard overnight on the 8100 block of Greenwood Road.

Report Sunday of a theft of both license plates from a vehicle parked at Boomer Pizza, 14039 Edgewood Drive.

Report Saturday of a passenger car that stopped and two males exited and took something from the neighbor's yard on the 6500 block of Mary Street. Officer spoke to victim who stated political signs were taken.

Report Friday of a theft of political signs on the 14000 block of Inglewood Drive.

KITTEN—Report Sunday of a kitten in a sewer drain on Hastings Road and Evergreen Drive. A citizen stopped and removed the kitten and it was brought to Heartland Animal Rescue Team.

DOMESTIC—Report at 10:14 p.m. Saturday of a disturbance on the 14000 block of Baxter Drive. Subject was admitted to the emergency room at the Brainerd hospital for an evaluation and then transferred to St. Cloud.

DISTURBANCE—Report at 9:15 a.m. Saturday of a disturbance on the 14000 block of Forest Drive.

FIGHT—Report at 2:17 p.m. Friday of a fight at Forestview Middle School, 12149 Knollwood Drive.

Nisswa police

ARREST—A 53-year-old man was arrested at 1:59 a.m. Sunday for driving after revocation and no insurance during a traffic stop on Highway 371 and Birchdale Road.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 9 a.m. Saturday of a suspicious vehicle parked at the end of the driveway on the 21000 block of Hillcrest Drive. Officer was unable to locate.

THEFT—Report Thursday of a theft of an iPad at Wendy's, 4872 County Highway 77. The iPad was located.

Pequot Lakes police

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 12:56 p.m. Saturday of a male stopping at houses with kids at them on Rickard Road. Contact was made with subject who was looking at lots to purchase.

Report at 11:59 a.m. Sept. 28 of a suspicious vehicle on Myers Road for the last five days.

Report Sept. 26 of two kids playing with a knife on North Heath Street. Contact was made and kids had a toy knife.

BURGLARY—Report Sept. 27 of windows broke on Gleason Avenue, Jenkins.

Report Sept. 26 of a burglary on County Highway 11.

THEFT—Report Sept. 25 of a vehicle theft on Poplar Avenue.

Breezy Point police

ARREST—A 34-year-old woman was arrested at 11:27 p.m. Saturday for third-degree DWI during a traffic stop on Ranchette Drive and County Highway 11.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 1:18 a.m. Saturday of two people riding a personal assistance device on Breezy Point Drive. Subjects were stopped and there was no criminal activity.

DISTURBANCE—Report Sept. 26 of a tenant out of control on the 9100 block of First Avenue. Subject was advised of the eviction process and them to stay away from each other.