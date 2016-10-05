Police Blotter - Oct. 6

DISTURBANCE—Report at 9:36 p.m. Tuesday of a disturbance on the 15000 block of Demery Road, Brainerd. Deputies responded and found a subject to be intoxicated. The subject was issued a citation for underage consumption.

Report at 3:11 p.m. Tuesday of a disturbance on the 7800 block of Lunar Lane, Pequot Lakes.

BURGLARY—Report Tuesday of a house on the 13000 block of North Horseshoe Lake Road, Merrifield was broken into, stating a window was broken. Deputies responded and checked the residence, which did not appear to be burglarized.

Report at 11:53 p.m. Monday of a burglary in progress on the 27000 block of Middle Cullen Road, Pequot Lakes. Deputies were en route, but were canceled.

Report at 1:02 p.m. Monday of someone was in the complainant's house on the 2000 block of Shady Nook Road, Fort Ripley. The caller called back and advised it was her relative.

Report Monday of a burglary of a garage on the 24000 block of Kelly Lane, Hillman. It was unknown if anything was missing.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 6:03 p.m. Tuesday of a suspicious vehicle on Anna Drive, Emily. Vehicle was gone before deputies arrived.

Report at 6:48 p.m. Monday of a suspicious vehicle on the 10000 block of Ebinger Road, Brainerd. Vehicle was gone before deputies arrived.

THEFT—Report Tuesday of a theft of a check and possible unauthorized transactions in rural Brainerd.

Report Monday of a theft of a phone at the Crow Wing County Court Administration building, 213 Laurel St.

Report Monday of a theft of $300 taken from a vehicle on the 27000 block of Highway 18, Garrison.

Report Monday of a theft of an aluminum tilt trailer taken from a road construction site on Spruce Grove Road, Aitkin.

ARRESTS—A 59-year-old man was arrested at 3:51 a.m. Tuesday following a report of a domestic disturbance on the 3100 block of 145th Avenue, Brainerd.

A 52-year-old man was arrested at 3:46 p.m. Monday for driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop on Highway 6 and Anna Drive, Emily.

DOMESTIC—Report at 11:59 a.m. Monday of a domestic on the 13000 block of Five Mile Road, Brainerd. The report was unfounded.

Baxter police

THEFT—Report Tuesday of a theft of political signs from various parties/races missing from the 8300 block of Greenwood Road, no suspects. A second report was signs taken from around the city of Baxter.

Brainerd police

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 3:21 a.m. Wednesday of suspicious activity on 13th Street Southeast and Wright Street. Subject was gone before officers arrived and the report was unfounded.

Report at 1:47 a.m. Wednesday of a person running through Gregory Park, 424 N. Fifth St. Police were unable to locate person. Report at 11:46 p.m. Tuesday of a suspicious vehicle after hours on the 1200 block of Evergreen Avenue Northeast.

Report at 11:10 p.m. Tuesday of a suspicious vehicle on the 900 block of Cindy Street. Vehicle was gone before police arrived.

Report at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday of a suspicious vehicle on Southeast 15th Street and Oak Street. Officers advised all mentioned parties to leave the area for the night.

Report at 9:02 p.m. Tuesday of a suspicious person on the 1700 block of Linden Lane. A man under age 21 was cited for possession of alcohol.

Report at 8:32 p.m. Tuesday of a suspicious vehicle parked on the 900 block of Cindy Street. Vehicle was gone before police arrived.

Report at 11:23 a.m. Tuesday of suspicious activity at the Washington Education Services Building, 804 Oak St., where males were looking into the windows. Officers made contact and the males were advised.

Report at 2:50 a.m. Tuesday of a suspicious male on the 700 block of Laurel Street. Police made contact and determined the male was homeless. He refused assistance and was advised to leave the area.

Report at 7:47 p.m. Monday of a lower window screen pushed in on the 700 block of Walnut Street. No items were missing or out of place.

Report at 12:47 p.m. Monday of juveniles smoking on the bike trail on the 1000 block of Chicago Avenue. Subjects were gone before police arrived.

Report at 9:17 a.m. Monday of a suspicious person in the bushes on the 300 block of South Seventh Street. Subject was advised.

DOMESTIC—Report at 11:13 p.m. Wednesday of a domestic on the 200 block of Second Avenue Northeast. Police made contact and both subjects were released from the scene.

Report at 11:15 p.m. Monday of two people arguing on the 300 block of North Ninth Street. Police advised them both.

THEFT—Report Tuesday of a theft from an unlocked garage on the 700 block of Todd Street and several shovels were taken.

BURGLARY—Report Tuesday of a burglary on the 600 block ok Third Avenue Northeast.

ARRESTS—A 21-year-old man was arrested at 11:11 p.m. Monday for disorderly conduct following a report of a disturbance on the 900 block of Cindy Street.

DISTURBANCE—Report at 10:21 p.m. Monday of an intoxicated male causing a disturbance on the 900 block of Cindy Street. The male left on foot and officers checked the woods but couldn't find him.

Report at 8:05 p.m. Monday of a verbal disturbance on the 600 block of Oak Street. The male left before police arrived.

Report at 3:28 p.m. Monday of the Brainerd High School, 702 S. Fifth St., needing assistance with a female student.

Pequot Lakes police

DISTURBANCE—Report at 7:11 a.m. Tuesday of a disturbance on Highway 371 and Blueberry Lane. Police responded and found a male, who was high on drugs, who was kicked out of his vehicle and was throwing items all over. The male was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

Crosby police

ARRESTS—A male was arrested at 12:30 a.m. Sunday following a report of a felony domestic assault on the 400 block of Oak Street.

A 33-year-old woman was arrested Sept. 28 for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous weapon and theft following a report of a shoplifter at a business on West Main Street.

SUSPICIOUS—Report Sept. 27 of a person sleeping or passed out in a vehicle on Poplar Street and Howard Avenue. Officer made contact and subject was resting.

DISTURBANCE—At 12:30 a.m. Sunday, officers observed a large crowd on First Avenue Northwest who were shouting and making a lot of noise. They were advised to keep the noise down.

Report Sept. 29 of a disturbance at a residence on Erie Avenue. Officers made contact and learned a female known to the caller was refusing to leave. Officers separated them and sent the unwanted woman away from the area.

Report Sept. 27 of a disturbance involving a juvenile female on Poplar Street. Officer made contact and gathered details.

Report Sept. 26 of a disturbance with two individuals on Cross Avenue and Main Street.

Report Sept. 26 of a male and female possibly arguing outside a business on West Main Street. Police made contact and advised them.

THEFT—Report Saturday of a theft from a vehicle parked at a business on East Main Street.

---

