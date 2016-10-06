Police Blotter - Oct. 7

CLOWNS—Report at 6:48 p.m. Wednesday of daughter receiving secondhand Facebook post in regards to clowns stating all Minnesota schools are not safe on Friday. Officer will follow up.

Report at 5:08 a.m. Wednesday of two male subjects carrying a bat and a canoe paddle on the 7900 block of Highway 210. Subjects said they were looking for the clowns. The bat was confiscated and they were advised to go home.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 1:42 a.m. Thursday of vehicle driving slowly from the back of a business on 14643 Edgewood Drive. Driver was an employee at the business and was getting done with work.

Report at 1:06 a.m. Thursday of a suspicious occupied vehicle in the back of the parking lot at Rodeway Inn, 7836 Fairview Road. Subject was using the internet looking for a hotel that had available rooms.

Report at 1:03 a.m. Thursday of a vehicle near the garbage bin on the 7700 block of Fairview Road. Subject was cleaning her vehicle.

Report at 8:46 p.m. Wednesday of a female sitting on a bench outside the door at Super 8 Motel, 14341 Edgewood Drive. Complainant believes she is under the influence of something. Officers made contact and the woman was homeless and was advised to vacate the property.

DISTURBANCE—Report at 11:46 p.m. Wednesday of a subject who was assaulted but then caused a disturbance after the suspect left at Arrowwood Lodge at Brainerd Lakes, 6967 Lake Forest Road. The subject was asked to leave three times and was belligerent to staff. Subject was advised to go to the room for the night.

Report at 2:48 p.m. Wednesday of a disturbance with a patient at the Community Behavioral Health Hospital, 14241 Grand Oaks Drive. Individual calmed down and remained at the facility.

Crow Wing sheriff

FIRE—Report at 5:05 p.m. Wednesday of a golf cart on fire in Pine River.

THEFT—Report Wednesday of a theft of a skill saw and air hose on the 11000 block of Thiesse Road, Brainerd.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 12:54 p.m. Wednesday of suspicious activity in the neighborhood on the 11000 block of East Kenney Lane, Brainerd. Extra patrol was requested.

DOMESTIC—Report at 1:17 a.m. Wednesday of a domestic on the 5700 block of Erin Road, Brainerd. Parties separated for the night.

Brainerd police

ARRESTS—A 27-year-old man was arrested at 1:35 a.m. Thursday on a county warrant following a report of a suspicious vehicle on D Street and Third Avenue Northeast.

A 25-year-old man was arrested at 12:04 a.m. Thursday for fifth-degree assault, disorderly conduct and fourth-degree property damage on the 500 block of Northwest Fourth Street.

A 22-year-old man was arrested at 10:16 a.m. Wednesday for tampering with a vehicle on the 500 block of West College Drive following a report of suspicious activity.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 12:50 a.m. Thursday of a suspicious vehicle on Southeast 11th Street and Pine Street. Unknown male fled from area upon police arrival. The subjects were identified and advised.

Report at 10:36 p.m. Wednesday of a male who had gone into a residence that he didn't belong to on the 2200 block of Fred Lane. Subject denied going into residence and everything appeared to be secure.

Report at 8:27 p.m. Wednesday of two males with baseball bats in the area on 10th Avenue and L Street Northeast. Officers were unable to locate them.

DISTURBANCE—Report at 9:41 p.m. Wednesday of several kids yelling at each other at Gregory Park, 424 North Fifth St. Officers dispersed about 20 subjects. There was no indication of a fight or altercation.

Report at 8:38 p.m. Wednesday of a male yelling at people and scaring them at Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center, 523 Third Ave. N. Subject was trying to get attention to get back into the emergency room. Subject was advised on how to ask for help.

Report at 3:07 p.m. Wednesday of a disturbance between a tenant and landlord on the 700 block of South Seventh Street.