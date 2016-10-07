Man charged after entering home looking for drugs and money

SWATARA—A 31-year-old Swatara man was arrested Thursday following a report of a burglary to an occupied Swatara area residence.

At about 8 a.m. the Aitkin County Sheriff's Office received a report from a Macville Township resident that there was male party in her residence wearing all black, donning a mask and displaying a handgun. The male told her that he was looking for pills, methamphetamine or money. After some discussion, the male party left the residence on foot.

The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office responded along with Minnesota State Troopers and a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer.

After searching the area and receiving information from residents of the neighborhood, officers

arrested Joshua Emil Karjala at a residence without incident. Officers found clothes matching those described by the victim as well as a pellet gun that looked like a traditional firearm.

Karjala admitted he entered the residence, thinking no one was home, to "borrow" $50 to buy more methamphetamine, the news release stated.

Karjala was booked into the Aitkin County Jail. A complaint was filed by the Aitkin County

Attorney's Office charging Karjala with three felony counts of first-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and second-degree assault. Karjala made an appearance Friday in Aitkin County District Court in front of the Honorable Judge John R. Solien. Karjala' next court

Appearance is scheduled at 2:30 p.m Monday.