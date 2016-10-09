Police blotter - Oct. 10

CLOWN—Report at 10:11 p.m. Wednesday from a caller who was being harassed on Facebook by a person stating that he was a clown and outside their residence and they weren't home. The caller stated he searched the area on the 7400 block of Balcony Road in Swanville but did not see a clown.

Baxter police

ARREST—A 28-year-old woman was arrested following a traffic stop at 1:21 a.m. Friday at Excelsior Road and Highway 371. The woman was arrested for driving after revocation.

THEFT—Report Thursday of the theft of a MacBook Pro on the 8000 block of Greenwood Road.

DISTURBANCE—Report at 2:01 p.m. Thursday of a verbal disturbance on the 4400 block of Deerwood Road. A male was advised not to return to the property per the owner or he would be charged with trespassing.

Crow Wing sheriff

JAIL FIGHT—Two inmates at the jail were involved in a fight at 4:44 p.m. Thursday. The fight was between a 23-year-old man and a 28-year-old man.

ARRESTS—A 35-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were arrested at 1:23 p.m. Thursday following a call for suspicious activity on the 28000 block of Fools Lake Road, Mission Township. The men were arrested for out-of-state warrants.

