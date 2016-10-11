Police Blotter - Oct. 11

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 1:57 a.m. Monday of a vehicle in a parking lot after hours at Costco, 13650 Elder Drive. Driver stated he was an employee.

Report at 11:54 p.m. Sunday of someone trying to enter a code on the keyboard and then rattled the door handles in an attempt to gain entry at Diamond Willow Assisted Living, 14398 Grand Oaks Drive. Officers were unable to locate.

Report at 4:47 p.m. Sunday of someone hanging a mask on the complainant's door on the 14000 block of Grand Oaks Drive and then rattled the door handle. Unknown suspects left in a black truck.

Report at 1:59 a.m. Sunday of a vehicle dragging a rear bumper down the roadway on the 14000 block of Edgewood Drive. Driver stated the vehicle was damaged a week ago and he was in the process of fixing it.

Report at 8:05 p.m. Friday that someone was possibly in a garage on the 14000 block of Lynndale Lane. Officers checked the area and didn't find anything out of the ordinary.

Report at 6:54 p.m. Friday of an unknown suspect who took a picture of the complainant while in the parking lot at Mills Fleet Farm, 14114 Dellwood Drive. Complainant later received a text message stating "smile you're on cam" from an unknown phone number.

ARRESTS—A 54-year-old woman was arrested at 7:51 p.m. Sunday for fourth-degree driving under the influence and possession of methamphetamine following a report of a female possibly under the influence of drugs at Wal-Mart, 7295 Glory Road.

A 54-year-old woman was arrested at 3:41 p.m. Sunday for disorderly conduct following a report of a disturbance in the salon at Wal-Mart.

A 28-year-old man was arrested at 5:36 a.m. Sunday for disorderly conduct following a report of a male running around the hotel naked at Arrowwood Lodge at Brainerd Lakes, 6997 Lake Forest Road.

A 51-year-old woman was arrested at 6:52 p.m. Friday for fourth-degree DUI and possession of methamphetamine on Highway 210 and Golf Course Drive.

FRAUD—Report Saturday of a credit card stolen and used to purchase an Xbox and cigarettes.

Report Friday of a checkbook stolen and a check was used.

Crow Wing sheriff

CLOWNS—Report at 12:56 a.m. Saturday of three people dressed as clowns under the bridge by Business Highway 371, jumping out in front of cars. Deputies checked the area, but were unable to locate.

BURGLARY—Report at 11:53 p.m. Sunday of a burglary in progress on the 13000 block of North Horseshoe Lake Road, Merrifield. Deputy arrived and found nothing.

ARRESTS—A 41-year-old man and a 35-year-old man were arrested at 8:03 p.m. Sunday for fifth-degree drug charges following a report of a suspicious vehicle in the gravel pit in Pequot Lakes.

A 39-year-old man was arrested at 5:55 p.m. Sunday for a probation violation following a report of a suspicious vehicle on the 9300 block of Highway 169.

A 50-year-old man was arrested at 12:01 p.m. Saturday during a traffic stop on Business Highway 371, Brainerd.

A 52-year-old man was arrested at 4:10 p.m. Friday for DWI following a subject who came to the Crow Wing County Judicial Center intoxicated.

FIRE—Report at 8:01 p.m. Sunday of an unattended fire of a new construction lot on the 16000 block of Woodhaven Way, Brainerd. Deputy checked the fire and no one was around, but the fire was contained.

Report at 4:13 a.m. Friday of a small fire involving electrical wiring under a hood on the 12000 block of Crow Wing County Road 118, Nisswa.

THEFT—Report Sunday of a theft of fishing poles on the 9900 block of 50th Avenue, Brainerd.

Report Friday of a theft of a game camera.

DISTURBANCE—Report at 9:10 p.m. Friday of an argument on the 14000 block of Wonderland Park Road, Brainerd.