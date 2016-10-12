Police Blotter - Oct. 12

Brainerd police: SUSPICIOUS - Report at 4:27 p.m. Sunday of subjects seen messing with pumpkins and took off on the 800 block of Fir Street. Pumpkin owner requested no charges and the subjects agreed to return the pumpkins. BrainerdDispatch.com Illustration

Report at 1:58 a.m. Monday of a suspicious person walking around Holiday Stationstore, 424 S. Sixth St.

Report at 11:26 p.m. Saturday of a suspicious vehicle circling the block multiple times on the 600 block of South Seventh Street. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

Report at 10:21 p.m. Saturday of a male inside the impound lot at Peterson Towing, who fled when employees arrived. Officers were unable to locate.

Report at 9:27 p.m. Saturday of juveniles placing cones in the lane of traffic on South Sixth Street and Pine Street.

Report at 9:27 p.m. Saturday of a car parked by the baseball field with the lights off and people in the vehicle on the 1700 block of South Seventh Street.

Report at 1:36 p.m. Saturday of a child on the side of the road wearing a Halloween mask on the 1400 block of Oak Street. Officer made contact and advised subject to stop.

Report at 7:46 p.m. Friday of three juvenile males riding around on bikes with baseball bats on M Street and Mill Avenue.

Report at 4:27 a.m. Friday of a suspicious note in the driver's seat of a vehicle at Cub Foods.

DISTURBANCE—Report at 10:10 a.m. Sunday of people sleeping in a vehicle in the Peterson Towing impound lot, 1511 Northern Pacific Road, Brainerd.

Report at 4:25 a.m. Sunday of a subject refusing to leave the emergency room at Essentia Health-St. Jospeh's Medical Center, 523 N. Third St. Officers arrived and found the subject left on her own.

Report at 8:34 p.m. Saturday of an older male yelling and kids running around on Southwest Fifth Street.

ARRESTS—A 45-year-old woman was arrested at 12:25 a.m. Sunday for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated, third-degree test refusal following a report of a vehicle that almost struck a bicycle on the 1500 block of Oak Street.

A 20-year-old woman was arrested at 10:02 p.m. Saturday for shoplifting at Cub Foods, 417 Eighth Ave. NE. She also had a warrant out of Beltrami County.

A 44-year-old man was arrested at 7:20 p.m. Saturday for disorderly conduct following a report of a male trying to start fights at O'Neary's Irish Pub, 305 S. Seventh St.

A 29-year-old man was arrested at 9:37 p.m. Friday for domestic assault and disorderly conduct following a report of an unwanted person at a residence on the 1800 block of Oak Street.

DOMESTIC—Report at 4:12 p.m. Saturday of a male wanting his keys on the 700 block of Kingwood Street. Parties were separated.

Report at 3:51 p.m. Friday of a physical domestic on the 1100 block of 15th Avenue Northeast.

Report at 3:25 p.m. Friday of a subject who tried to run over his financé with a vehicle on the 1100 block of 15th Avenue Northeast.

THEFT—Report Friday of a theft of money on the 1100 block of Norwood Street.

Crow Wing sheriff

FIRE—Report at 8:01 p.m. Sunday of an unattended fire of a new construction lot on the 16000 block of Woodhaven Way, Brainerd. Deputy checked the fire and no one was around, but the fire was contained.

Report at 4:13 a.m. Friday of a small fire involving electrical wiring under a hood on the 12000 block of Crow Wing County Road 118, Nisswa.

THEFT—Report Sunday of a theft of fishing poles on the 9900 block of 50th Avenue, Brainerd.

Report Friday of a theft of a game camera.

DISTURBANCE—Report at 9:10 p.m. Friday of an argument on the 14000 block of Wonderland Park Road, Brainerd.

Little Falls police

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 8:45 p.m. Saturday of a suspicious vehicle on the 300 block of Third Street Northwest. While en route, the complainant called and stated the vehicle had left and did not know what way it went.

Report at 1:12 a.m. Saturday of a subject vomiting in the parking lot on the 100 block of Fourth Avenue Northeast. The subject had a warrant and bail was posted. Subject was intoxicated and stayed with a friend.

Report at 12:59 p.m. Friday of a subject dressed in a clown costume on 11th Street Southeast. Officer checked the area of the school and wooded area, but was unable to locate any clowns.

Report Friday of a suspicious vehicle at Holiday Stationstore, 1704 First Ave. NE. Subject was from out of town and was sleeping in his vehicle.

Report Oct. 4 of an adult male walking around a residence on the 400 block of Third Street Northeast and it appeared he entered into a window. Police made contact with the male subjects who said they had permission to be there.

Report Oct. 3 of a suspicious vehicle parking on the 1200 block of First Avenue Northeast. Driver was contacted to remove the vehicle.

DOMESTIC—Report at 4:23 p.m. Saturday of a possible domestic on the 100 block of Second Avenue Northeast. Police made contact and female stated the male had left and everything was fine.

Report at 3:27 p.m. Saturday of a possible domestic on the 400 block of First Avenue Northeast. Officers made contact and parties said it was a verbal argument and they were fine.

Report Oct. 2 of a domestic on the 700 block of Seventh Street Northeast. Subjects were having a verbal dispute.

ARRESTS—A 52-year-old man was arrested at 4:09 p.m. Friday following a report of a stolen vehicle on the 1400 block of Fifth Avenue Southeast.

THEFT—Report Oct. 2 of a theft of her son's bicycles on the 300 block of Second Street Southeast.

Nisswa police

ARREST—A 34-year-old man was arrested at 2:53 a.m. Oct. 3 for fifth-degree possession of a methamphetamine, driving after revocation and no insurance during a traffic stop on Highway 371 and County Highway 18.

Pequot Lakes police

THEFT—Report Saturday of a theft of an air compressor on Engen Road.

Breezy Point police

INTOXICATED—Report at 7:32 p.m. Friday of a female lying on the shoulder on Crow Wing County Highway 11 and Terminal Road, and a male standing next to her. Both were intoxicated and said they were fine and walked back to their hotel room.

