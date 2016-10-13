Police Blotter - Oct. 14

Report Oct. 3 of a suspicious unoccupied vehicle on the 1000 block of Third Street Southwest. The vehicle was parked there for three days and two tires were flat.

DISTURBANCE—Report Oct. 5 of a landlord and tenant dispute that was getting heated at a residence on the 1100 block of Birch Street. Police made contact and advised.

Report Oct. 4 of caller having problems with a landlord on Fourth Street Southwest. Officer advised caller it was a civil disagreement and filed a report.

Report Oct. 4 of a disturbance, argument and possible assault at a residence on Third Street Southwest. Officers made contact, received details and two people left the scene.

THEFT—Report Oct. 5 of a theft from an individual at a business on West Main Street.

Nisswa police

ARREST—A 34-year-old man was arrested at 2:53 a.m. Oct. 3 for fifth-degree possession of a methamphetamine, driving after revocation and no insurance during a traffic stop on Highway 371 and County Highway 18.

Pequot Lakes police

THEFT—Report Saturday of a theft of an air compressor on Engen Road.

Breezy Point police

INTOXICATED—Report at 7:32 p.m. Oct. 7 of a female lying on the shoulder on Crow Wing County Highway 11 and Terminal Road, and a male standing next to her. Both were intoxicated and said they were fine and walked back to their hotel room.

Wadena police

ARRESTS—An 18-year-old man was arrested Oct. 5 for felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon after he used his vehicle to intentionally ram it into another vehicle with occupied passengers.

A 32-year-old man was arrested Oct. 7 for fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and probation violations. Police used stop sticks to deflate his tires to get him to stop. A 31-year-old woman passenger also was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and fifth-degree sales of a controlled substance.

A 30-year-old man was arrested Oct. 7 for first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, terroristic threats and felony property damage. According to police, the man forced his way into an occupied residence, threatened the victims inside that he was going to kill them and then ran

back outside and damaged the car that was out there with an item he had in his hand. He then threatened the other individuals who were outside with the item he had in his possession and threatened to kill them as well. The man was described as having his face painted like a clown using white and red paint.

A 38-year-old man was arrested Oct. 8 for fourth-degree assault after assaulting staff at Tri-County Health Care.

Little Falls police

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 8:45 p.m. Saturday of a suspicious vehicle on the 300 block of Third Street Northwest. While en route, the complainant called and stated the vehicle had left and did not know what way it went.

Report at 1:12 a.m. Saturday of a subject vomiting in the parking lot on the 100 block of Fourth Avenue Northeast. The subject had a warrant and bail was posted. Subject was intoxicated and stayed with a friend.

Report at 12:59 p.m. Oct. 7 of a subject dressed in a clown costume on 11th Street Southeast. Officer checked the area of the school and wooded area, but was unable to locate any clowns.

Report Friday of a suspicious vehicle at Holiday Stationstore, 1704 First Ave. NE. Subject was from out of town and was sleeping in his vehicle.

Report Oct. 4 of an adult male walking around a residence on the 400 block of Third Street Northeast and it appeared he entered a window. Police made contact with the male subjects who said they had permission to be there.

Report Oct. 3 of a suspicious vehicle parking on the 1200 block of First Avenue Northeast. Driver was contacted to remove the vehicle.

DOMESTIC—Report at 4:23 p.m. Saturday of a possible domestic on the 100 block of Second Avenue Northeast. Police made contact and female stated the male had left and everything was fine.

Report at 3:27 p.m. Saturday of a possible domestic on the 400 block of First Avenue Northeast. Officers made contact and parties said it was a verbal argument and they were fine.

Report Oct. 2 of a domestic on the 700 block of Seventh Street Northeast. Subjects were having a verbal dispute.

ARREST—A 52-year-old man was arrested at 4:09 p.m. Oct. 7 following a report of a stolen vehicle on the 1400 block of Fifth Avenue Southeast.

THEFT—Report Oct. 2 of a theft of her son's bicycles on the 300 block of Second Street Southeast.