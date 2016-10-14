Remer man charged with sexual assault of 4-year-old

According to the criminal complaint filed in the case against Jacob John White, the alleged acts included several instances of sexual penetration and contact in August and September.

In a separate complaint, White also is charged with fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct relating to the attempted removal of clothing from a 13-year-old female in 2014.

The cases are being investigated by the Leech Lake Police Department, with the assistance of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

White was arraigned Thursday in Cass County District Court, with unconditional bail set at $80,000 and conditional bail set at $40,000. Additional conditions, if bail is posted, include that he not have any contact with the victims or their residences, no contact with children under the age of 18, no consumption or possession of any alcohol or controlled substances, provide a test sample to determine the presence of alcohol or controlled substances, remain law-abiding, not leave Minnesota without the court's permission, not possess any firearms or other dangerous weapons, be placed on electronic alcohol monitoring, and comply with requirements of the pre-trial supervision program.

White's next appearance is scheduled for Monday.