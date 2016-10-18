Police Blotter - Oct. 19

CAT—Report Oct. 13 of a resident on Poplar Street who had 10 cats. Cats have been a problem in the neighborhood. Officer advised the homeowner on the city ordinance and provided them with a timeline of when all but two cats have to be removed.

ARREST—A 43-year-old man was arrested Saturday for obstructing the legal process, disorderly conduct and fleeing from a peace officer following a report of a male who was swearing and causing problems on First Avenue Northwest and Second Avenue.

SUSPICIOUS—Report Friday of an unoccupied suspicious vehicle parked at a business on Fourth Street Southwest for multiple days.

Report Oct. 12 of a suspicious vehicle parked on Third Avenue Southwest where the driver had a warrant.

Report Oct. 11 of a suspicious person at a business on First Street Southeast.

Report Oct. 10 of unknown suspicious activity on the 700 block of Oak Street. Officer made contact with a female who reported an assault from a known male. Information was gathered.

DISTURBANCE—Report Saturday of a possible domestic argument at a residence on First Avenue Northwest. Officer made contact with three people who said they were arguing earlier but now they were in bed and ready to go to sleep.

Report Saturday of a subject banging on the resident's door and ringing the doorbell on the 400 block of West Main Street.

Report Friday of a disturbance involving a juvenile female.

Report Oct. 11 of a disturbance and domestic argument at a business on HIghways 6 and 210 in Deerwood.

Report Oct. 10 of an intoxicated female who was causing a disturbance and employees at a business on Oak Street wanted her removed.

THEFT—Report Oct. 10 of a theft of two items from a yard of a residence on Seventh Street Northeast.

Baxter police

ARRESTS—A 20-year-old man was arrested at 2:23 a.m. Tuesday for driving after revocation during a traffic stop on Woida Road and Lynwood Drive.

A 45-year-old man was arrested at 12:59 a.m. Monday on a warrant following a traffic stop on Edgewood Drive and Design Road. The man was a passenger.

THEFT—A 34-year-old man was arrested at 8:50 p.m. Monday for theft at Target, 14546 Dellwood Drive.

An 18-year-old was cited for theft at Mills Fleet Farm, 14114 Dellwood Drive.

Crow Wing sheriff

ARRESTS—A 46-year-old man was arrested at 10:22 p.m. Sunday for driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop on Red Sand Lake Road and Pine Beach Road.

A 61-year-old man was arrested at 1:47 p.m. Saturday for making terroristic threats on the 17000 block of Gregory Way, Brainerd.

DISTURBANCE—Report at 6:40 p.m. Friday of a verbal argument on the 4900 block of Partridge Lane, Garrison.

BURGLARY—Report at 6:06 p.m. Monday of a burglary on the 14000 block of Ironwood Lane, Brainerd.

FIRE—Report at 1:48 p.m. Monday of a vehicle fire on the 7000 block of County Road 127, Brainerd.

Brainerd police

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 9:26 p.m. Sunday of two males who just took off from the Peterson Towing parking lot, 916 Washington St. Officers checked area, but did not locate anyone.

Report at 6:21 a.m. Sunday of a male lying in the intersection of Maple and Ninth Street.

Report at 11:48 p.m. Saturday of a suspicious person walking in the wood line on Buffalo Hills Lane and South Sixth Street. Officers were unable to locate.

At 2:37 a.m. Saturday, an officer observed three males running across H Street and Fifth Avenue Northeast. Subjects stated they were looking for a friend's residence.

Report at 1:55 a.m. Friday of a suspicious vehicle on the 1100 block of East River Road.

Report at 5:26 p.m. Friday of a suspicious vehicle driving around Holton Avenue and Oak Street slowly. Officer made contact and driver was looking for relatives.

Report at 1:46 a.m. Thursday of a vehicle inside the BNSF Railway compound. The subject was identified as crew member.

ARRESTS—A 44-year-old man was arrested at 8:03 p.m. Sunday on a felony probation violation following a report of an intoxicated male on the 300 block of South Sixth Street.

A 37-year-old man was arrested at 7:57 p.m. Saturday for second-degree driving while intoxicated, test refusal, driving after revocation and possessing a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia following a driving complaint on Industrial Park Road Southwest.

A 43-year-old man was arrested at 1:16 p.m. Saturday for felony possession of a controlled substance on the 200 block of Third Avenue Northeast.

A 37-year-old man was arrested at 8:09 p.m. Friday following a report of a male pointing a handgun at another male on the 200 block of Chippewa Street. According to a court document, the man was arguing with his significant other and they argued and she called her parents for help. The man allegedly argued with the woman's father while holding the gun.

FIGHT—Report at 12:48 a.m. Sunday of a fight at Liquor Pigz, 718 W. Laurel St. Subject left the area willingly.

DISTURBANCE—Report at 8:53 p.m. Saturday of an argument on Second Avenue Northeast. Officers made contact and subjects agreed to calm down.

Report at 1:40 p.m. Friday of a disturbance on Southeast 12th Street. A juvenile was placed at PORT Group Homes.

Report at 9:57 a.m. Friday of a resident out of control on the 14000 block of Riverside Drive.

DOMESTIC—Report at 1:47 p.m. Saturday of a physical domestic on the 700 block of Industrial Park Road Southwest. Crow Wing County assisted in arrested at 27-year-old man.

DEATH—Report at 1:12 a.m. Monday of a death investigation on South Ninth Street. The deceased was sent to Ramsey County Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death. Police do not suspect foul play.

Nisswa police

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 7:24 p.m. Sunday of a suspicious vehicle in Nisswa Park.

Report at 12:29 p.m. Saturday of subjects being sexually inappropriate in the main lodge at Grand View Lodge, 23521 Nokomis Ave.

ASSAULT—Report at 11:13 p.m. Friday of caller being assaulted by co-workers at Grand View Lodge.

THEFT—Report Oct. 12 of a theft of political signs from Lower Roy Lake Road, Hazelwood Drive, Hillcrest Drive and Smiley Road.

