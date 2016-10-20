Police blotter - Oct. 21

A theft was reported Wednesday on the 35000 block of Northview Harbor Drive, Pequot Lakes.

Baxter police

ARRESTS—A 56-year-old man was arrested at 8:23 a.m. Wednesday on the 7800 block of Fairview Road for felony domestic assault by strangulation and misdemeanor domestic assault.

A 53-year-old man was arrested at 11:14 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 371 and Woida Road for driving while intoxicated.

Brainerd police

PROWLER—Report at 11:02 p.m. Monday of a possible prowler on the 700 block of Southeast 13th Street. The caller reported hearing knocking on her window and someone shaking her door handle. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate anyone.

THEFT—Report Monday of the theft of bicycles on the 600 block of South 10th Street.

Report Wednesday of a theft on the 200 block of North Fifth Street.

ARRESTS—Report at 2:41 p.m. Monday of the arrest of a 20-year-old man near Willow and South Eighth streets. A caller reported a male suspect stole her boyfriend's bike, and the complainant was chasing after the suspect. The man was arrested for gross misdemeanor theft and an active Hennepin County warrant.

Report at 11:33 a.m. Monday of the arrest of a 26-year-old man at Cub Foods, 417 Eighth Ave. NE. A caller reported the man was eating food in the aisles and placing the wrappers back on the shelves. The man was arrested for theft.

Report at 3:55 p.m. Wednesday of the arrest of a 30-year-old woman on the 700 block of South Ninth Street. The woman was arrested for domestic assault and disorderly conduct following the report of a disturbance.

Report at 2:46 p.m. Wednesday of the arrest of a 53-year-old man on the 1700 block of Mill Avenue. The man was arrested for violation of a harassment restraining order and fifth-degree assault following the report of an assault.

Report at 9:03 a.m. Wednesday of the arrest of a 43-year-old woman on the 11000 block of State Avenue. The woman was arrested for fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct following the report of an assault.

FIRE—Report at 8:13 p.m. Tuesday of a grass fire at Greenwood Street and Woodland Hills Lane.

INTOXICATED—Report at 4:33 p.m. Tuesday of an intoxicated male chasing a dog at Grove and 10th streets. Officers were unable to locate.

Morrison sheriff

ANIMAL COMPLAINT—At 9:57 p.m. Wednesday on the 700 block of First Street Northeast, assisted the Little Falls Police Department with locating a possible bear near city hall.

THEFTS—A pontoon trailer was reported stolen Monday on the 30000 block of East Cottonwood Road, Cushing.

A man reported three of his guns were stolen Saturday on the 12000 block of Dove Road, Little Falls. The same man also reported a theft of checks from his residence.