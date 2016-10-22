The Baxter Police Department responded shortly before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a physical domestic assault at the Rodeway Inn, 7836 Fairview Road N.

Upon arrival, an officer met with the alleged victim, who reported she was strangled by Chapman, her boyfriend. The two were staying at the hotel while searching for a house, the victim told police.

When the woman woke up that morning, Chapman was apparently “very angry” about the toilet overflowing. The victim told police Chapman somehow got her on the floor and was sitting on her, with one leg on each side of her. Chapman then allegedly pressed his forearm into her neck and pushed so hard into her neck that she couldn't breathe.

The victim said she did not pass out and was able to fight and get Chapman off her, at which time she ran to a neighbor’s room and then went to the front desk, telling them to call the police. Officers observed redness around the victim’s left side of her neck, a fresh injury to her left breast and red marks on her shoulder and chest area. The victim also had multiple bruises on her upper arms, which she stated were caused by Chapman in the days prior to this assault.

An officer interviewed Chapman about what occurred. Although he initially denied choking his girlfriend, the report stated Chapman eventually admitted he had her on the ground, was lying on her chest and putting pressure on her neck area with his forearm.

Chapman had a prior conviction for misdemeanor fifth-degree assault in Stearns County in 2011. Minnesota court records show Chapman also has multiple misdemeanor convictions for disorderly conduct and was previously convicted for fourth-degree assault of a peace officer in Benton County in 2008.

In the latest incident, Chapman was charged with felony domestic assault by strangulation and gross misdemeanor domestic assault. The felony charge carries a maximum penalty of three years in prison, a $5,000 fine or both. The gross misdemeanor charge -- applicable due to Chapman’s previous fifth-degree assault conviction -- carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison, a $3,000 fine or both.

Chapman’s next court appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 10, 2017.