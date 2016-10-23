Police Blotter - Oct. 24

Received a report of suspicious activity about 10 p.m. Thursday on the 17000 block of Riverwood Drive and found the subjects were there working on the lighting.

Received a report at 7:16 p.m. Thursday of a body under the bridge on the Lindbergh Drive Southwest and that a vehicle had been parked inside the park for most of the afternoon. Officers found a female under the bridge who said she was trying to stay out of the wind while watching the river. Everything appeared to be OK.

Received a report Oct. 16 of suspicious activity with individuals near a building on the 1000 block of First Avenue Northeast. The subjects said they were waiting for their grandmother to pick them up.

Responded to a report of suspicious activity Oct. 16 with a vehicle on the side of the road on the 200 block of 16th Street Northeast. The male was changing a flat tire.

ASSAULTS—Responded to an assault on the 200 block of Main Street North in Pierz.

A 20-year-old man was cited after a report of an assault Monday near the 100 block of Broadway Avenue Northwest.

TRAFFIC—Received a call about 8:16 p.m. Friday of a couple of juveniles riding around on a lawn mower pulling a trailer without lights. Officers checked the area but didn't locate the mower.

THEFT—Received a report Friday of missing political signs from the 400 block of Ninth Street Southwest.

A theft was reported Friday from the St. Francis Recreation Center, 100 block of Eighth Avenue Southeast.

Received a report Wednesday, from Seventh Street Northeast, of a theft of a shotgun.

Received a report of a stolen money from a purse Tuesday on the 800 block of Third Street Southeast.

ILLEGAL BURNING—Responded to a couple of complaints of illegal burning Oct. 16, advising it is illegal to burn leaves in the city.

A laptop computer, valued at $1,099.99 was reported stolen from a vehicle between Oct. 14 and Oct. 15 from the 1000 block of Fifth Avenue Northeast.

A theft was reported Thursday at the Senior Center, 500 block of Seventh Street Northeast.

A theft of $44.80 was reported Wednesday at Wal-Mart, 15000 block of 18th Street Northeast.

A theft was reported Monday at Coborn's Video Store, 1000 block of Second Avenues Northeast.

Books were reported stolen from a hanger Oct. 13 on Airport Road.

DISPUTE—Responded to a verbal dispute at 1:18 p.m. Friday on the 700 block of Ninth Street Northeast. Both parties agreed to get along due to the fact that both did not have a place to go. They were understanding of not having the officers come back.

Officers responded to a report of individuals arguing on the sidewalk in front of the theater about 8 p.m. Thursday on the 100 block of First Street Southeast. The subjects were located and stated they would go their separate ways.

A front license plate was reported stolen Oct. 14 from the 700 block of Buck Lane.

A case of Identity theft was reported Oct. 14 from the 1300 block of Hilton Road.

BURGLARY—Report of a burglary Oct. 14 on the 700 block of First Street.

TRESPASS—Officers were contacted Friday about a male living in a trailer on a mobile home park property without application approval on the 800 block of Eighth Street Northwest.

BEAR—A bear was reported about 10 p.m. Thursday in the area of First Street Northeast and Seventh Street Northeast. Officers arrived and checked the area. No bear was sighted. The complainant said the bear went toward the river.

ARREST—After receiving a call for disorderly conduct just before midnight Thursday on the 200 block of Lindbergh Drive, officers learned an order for protection was in place between the subject and complainant. A 55-year-old man was arrested for the violation.

SCAM—A female on Ninth Street Northeast reported a scam Wednesday as a male suspect took control of her computer, froze it and then said the computer virus would be fixed after she transferred money to him. She was advised it was a scam and not to speak with the suspect again.

PROPERTY DAMAGE—Damage of $2,900 was reported Monday in a foreclosed home on the 100 block of Third Avenue Northwest.

Received a report Oct. 15 from a male, 800 block of Eighth Street Northwest, who believed a pellet gun was used to shoot his vehicle as he drove by. Officers were not able to locate anyone.