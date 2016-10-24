Drug agents seize meth and firearms; 3 facing charges

The arrests on Friday at a rural Brainerd residence also resulted in two young children being placed in emergency foster care.

The Lakes Area Drug Investigative Division executed a search warrant at 7 a.m. Friday at a residence on the 8800 block of Wetherbee Road in Brainerd. The three suspects, who were apprehended, were charged Monday in Crow Wing County District Court.

They were:

• Tracy Dean Aanerud, 28, Brainerd, was charged with felony second-degree sale of a narcotic other than heroin and petty misdemeanor possession of a drug paraphernalia.

• Norman Clayton Olson III, 38, Ironton (according to court records), was charged with felony possession of a firearm/ammunition; felony fifth-degree drug possession; and felony storing chemical substances in the presence of a child.

• Nicole Marie Olson, 31, Brainerd, was charged with felony fifth-degree drug possession and felony charge of storing chemical substances in the presence of a child.

According to the probable cause filed against the three suspects:

• Investigators executed the search warrant and located Aanerud in the garage at the residence and the Olsons were located in a bedroom. Also in the bedroom were two young children, ages 7 and 1. Aanerud told an investigator he gets quarter ounce quantities of methamphetamine once every three days and he smokes methamphetamine daily. Aanerud also stated he sells portions of his methamphetamine to others to support his drug habit.

• An investigator spoke with a subject. who stated the camper outside the house had been lived in by the Olsons and that they were now in a bedroom in the house because it was too cold to stay in the camper. Norman Olson, who stated some of the items in the camper belong to him, took ownership of the methamphetamine located in his bedroom. He stated there was a little over a gram and that the baggie was black with skulls on it.

• During the search, investigators located the following in the garage: clear plastic baggie with trace amounts of methamphetamine, a pipe, a pipe with white residue, scale, wooden box containing plastic baggie, some with residue, notebook containing pay/owe information, an Axe brand pomade container containing a plastic baggie with suspected methamphetamine. This substance was later tested and came back positive for methamphetamine and weighed 14 grams.

• During the search, investigators located the following in the residence: bill of sale regarding the sale of a pistol handgun to Aanerud; a small plastic baggie with skulls printed on it was located on top of a pillow in Olson's bedroom; another identical baggie rolled up inside the first baggie containing a white crystal substance. This substance was tested and came back positive for methamphetamine and a weight of 1.5 grams.

• During the search, investigators located the following in the camper: methamphetamine paraphernalia, small amount of marijuana, black handgun and a box of 9-mm ammunition.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office reported the search warrant was directly connected to an ongoing investigation into the sale and distribution of methamphetamine in the Crow Wing County area.

According to court documents, Norman and Nicole Olson have prior controlled substance convictions in Aitkin County. Norman Olson also has prior convictions in Anoka and Crow Wing counties.