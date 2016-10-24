Police Blotter - Oct. 25

Report at 5:09 p.m. Friday of a grass fire on County Road 11 and Horseshoe Lake Road, Crosby. Mission fire responded.

BURGLARY—Report at 10:52 a.m. Sunday of a burglary to an unlocked shed on the 1500 block of County Road 8, Hillman.

Report Friday of a burglary at a residence on the 9600 block of Wise Road, Brainerd.

THEFT—Report Sunday of a theft of a boat and trailer on the 11000 block of Andrew Street, Brainerd.

DISTURBANCE—Report at 11:25 p.m. Saturday of a verbal disturbance on the 27000 block of South Tame Fish Lake Road, Deerwood.

Report at 10:30 p.m. Friday of a disturbance on the 39000 block of Majestic Road, Fifty Lakes. A subject left prior to deputy arrival.

ARRESTS—A 47-year-old man was arrested at 10:26 p.m. Saturday following a driving complaint on County Roads 3 and 19, Merrifield. According to the in-custody list, the man was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

A 19-year-old man was arrested at 1:46 a.m. Friday following a report of a suspicious person on Third Avenue Northeast and E Street. The deputy confronted the subject and located a bag of meth on the subject.

Brainerd police

UNDERAGE—Report at 2:24 a.m. Monday of a shoplifter who stole an item on Laurel Street and left the area by vehicle. Brainerd officers located the vehicle and cited a male for shoplifting and underage consumption of alcohol. Another subject was cited for possession of a drug paraphernalia, underage possession of alcohol, consumption of alcohol and curfew violation. Another was cited for underage drinking and driving, open bottle and underage drinking and another was cited for underage consumption of alcohol and curfew violation.

ARRESTS—A 55-year-old man was arrested at 12:43 a.m. Monday for fifth-degree drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a hypodermic needle for nonmedical use and driving after cancellation driving a traffic stop on G Street and Sixth Avenue Northeast.

A 50-year-old man was arrested at 10:11 p.m. Sunday for disorderly conduct following a report of a disturbance at Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center, 523 N. Third St.

A 37-year-old man was arrested at 1:29 a.m. Sunday for disorderly conduct and fourth-degree property damage following a report of a fight at Liquor Pigz, 718 Laurel St.

A 22-year-old man was arrested at 11:04 p.m. Saturday for third-degree DWI following a report of a personal injury crash on Southeast 13th Street and Northern Pacific Road.

A 22-year-old man was arrested at 4:55 p.m. Saturday for consuming alcohol in a public place at Gregory Park, 424 N. Fifth St., following a report of underage drinkers in the gazebo.

A 26-year-old man was arrested at 11:13 p.m. Friday for trespassing at Holiday Stationstore, 424 S. Sixth St.

DOMESTIC—Report at 1:30 a.m. Sunday of a possible physical domestic on the 7800 block of Addison Avenue.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 12:39 a.m. Saturday of a suspicious vehicle on Seventh Avenue and G Street Northeast. Subject advised he was waiting for a friend who had just stopped by an officer.

Report at 10:07 p.m. Friday of an intoxicated male on the 600 block of Front Street. Officer contacted a taxi company to provide a ride.

Report at 8:32 p.m. Friday of a suspicious vehicle on South Eighth Street and Summit Street. Subjects were waiting for another person. GPS had led both parties to wrong house.

Report at 4:23 p.m. Friday of a panhandler on the 300 block of Washington Street. Subject was advised to leave.

Report at 5:21 a.m. Friday of subject in the YMCA, 602 Oak St., parking lot yelling at parties and making customers uncomfortable. Officer later located male and advised him to go home and to stay away from the Y.

THEFT—Report Friday of a theft of a vehicle on the 300 block of North Eighth Street. Police have filed paperwork for charges to be filed in case.

DISTURBANCE—Report at 6:30 a.m. Friday of a disturbance on the 600 block of Ninth Avenue Northeast, when a male came to a residence. The male was served an order for protection on scene that forbids him from coming to the residence.