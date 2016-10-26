Police Blotter - Oct. 26

ARRESTS—A 38-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were arrested Saturday during a traffic stop on Highway 210 for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of hypodermic syringes. The man also was arrested for driving after cancellation, probation violation and possessing a small amount of marijuana.

BURGLARY—Report Thursday of a burglary at a residence on the 600 block of Fourth Street Southwest where property was damaged.

DISTURBANCE—Report Friday of an intoxicated male yelling and causing a disturbance on the 100 block of First Street Northwest. Officer transported the male to a residence.

Report Friday of a disturbance on the 100 block of First Street Southwest. Officer arrived and observed a large group of people inside and outside a house. Officers identified several individuals who were 18 years old and younger who had been consuming alcoholic beverages. Evidence was found at the scene. Five individuals were issued citations for underage 21 consumption of alcohol and parents were notified.

Report Friday of a disturbance and possible property damage involving a group of kids at a building on First Street Southwest.

Report Oct. 18 of a disturbance at a residence on First Avenue Northwest. Officer learned one of the people at the residence was missing a large TV and accused another person of taking it. Officers located the TV in the bedroom. Officer advised them to stay away from each other.

THEFT—Report Oct. 18 of a theft of some personal items from a resident on Third Avenue Southwest who had loaned their vehicle to some known acquaintances.

Report Oct. 18 of a theft of a check from a business on Third Avenue Southwest.

Breezy Point police

SUSPICIOUS—At 1:12 a.m. Monday, an officer saw a vehicle parked at the beach with loud music playing on the 29000 block of Sand Beach Drive. Female told officer she had just found out her uncle died and stopped to grieve.

Report at 9:15 p.m. Sunday of a vehicle parked in the middle of the road on Mohican Circle and Dove Street. Vehicle left when the caller drove past and almost hit her. Vehicle was gone prior to officer's arrival.

Report at 10:58 a.m. Sunday of a vehicle parked on the golf course service road on Crow Wing County Road 11 and Rainier Drive. A male was later seen standing in the trees watching golfers. Subject stated he thought the course was closed and had come to search for golf balls.

ASSIST—Assisted Crosslake police at 11:52 a.m. Friday with a male attempting to start fights with road construction workers on Manhattan Point Boulevard and South Landing.

ARREST—A 37-year-old man was arrested at 5:22 p.m. during a traffic stop on the 800 block of Thrane Drive. The man was stopped for inoperable center brake light and loud muffler and was uncooperative. Man was arrested for obstructing the legal process, driving after suspension, no driver's license or insurance.

Pequot Lakes police

ARRESTS—A 55-year-old man was arrested at 2:51 p.m. Oct. 18 for a county warrant following a report of a suspicious person on Main Street.

A 44-year-old man was arrested at 5:11 p.m. Oct. 16 on two county warrants after being stopped for failing to stop at a stop sign on Highway 371 and Crow Wing County Road 168.

THEFT—Report Oct. 19 of a theft of money from the concession stand at the high school on Olson Street.

Wadena police

ARREST —A 21-year-old man was arrested Saturday for driving after revocation.

A 28-year-old man was arrested Oct. 17 for driving after revocation.

A 28-year-old woman was arrested Oct. 20 for domestic assault.

Baxter police

ARRESTS—A 56-year-old man was arrested at 12:28 p.m. Tuesday for domestic assault and for violating his domestic assault no contact order on the 7800 block of Fairview Road.

A 22-year-old man was arrested at 12:31 a.m. Sunday for driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop on Highway 371 and Excelsior Road.

FIGHT—Report at 1:08 p.m. Monday of a fight at Forestview Middle School, 12149 Knollwood Drive.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 8:11 p.m. Sunday of a vehicle in a lot on the 14000 block of Firewood Drive. Occupants were engaged in sexual activity and there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. Vehicle left in an unknown direction when confronted by caller.

Report at 8:34 p.m. Saturday of a suspicious vehicle driving slowly through a lot on the 7200 block of Clearwater Road. Officer was unable to locate.

Report at 7:51 p.m. Saturday of a vehicle's doors open and nobody was around on the 7400 block of Excelsior Road.

Report at 12:38 p.m. Saturday of a male wearing all brown walking around Lancer Drive and Meredith Drive. Officer located male on Highway 210 and subject refused any assistance. He was advised to stay out of the roadway.

THEFT—Report Saturday of a theft of a camera, two lenses and a bag taken from a mechanical room at a business on 15860 Audubon Way.

Report Saturday of a theft of a purse from her room while she was getting breakfast at Rodeway Inn, 7836 Fairview Road.

Report Friday of a theft of a vehicle on the 6300 block of Foley Road. Vehicle was located in Pine River and a suspect was arrested.

---

Go to www.brainerddispatch.com/content/crow-wing-custody to check the Crow Wing County In-Custody list.

Go to www.brainerddispatch.com/basic-page/3680212-custody-beltrami-county to check the Beltrami County In-Custody list.

Go to www.brainerddispatch.com/basic-page/3680849-wadena-county-custody-list to check the Wadena County In-Custody list.

Go to www.brainerddispatch.com/basic-page/3686264-mille-lacs-county-custody to check the Mille Lacs County In-Custody list.

Go to www.brainerddispatch.com/basic-page/3680915-morrison-county-custody-listing to check the Morrison County In-Custody list.

Go to www.brainerddispatch.com/basic-page/3680175-aitkin-county-custody-list to check the Aitkin County In-Custody list.