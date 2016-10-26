Police Blotter - Oct. 27

A 28-year-old woman was arrested Oct. 20 for domestic assault.

Crosby police

DISTURBANCE—Report Friday of a disturbance and possible property damage involving a group of kids at a building on First Street Southwest.

Report Oct. 18 of a disturbance at a residence on First Avenue Northwest. Officer learned one of the people at the residence was missing a large TV and accused another person of taking it. Officers located the TV in the bedroom. Officer advised them to stay away from each other.

SUSPICIOUS—Report Oct. 17 of a suspicious person who had been in the bathroom at a business on East Main Street for a considerable amount of time. Officer made contact and gathered details.

THEFT—Report Oct. 18 of a theft of some personal items from a resident on Third Avenue Southwest who had loaned their vehicle to some known acquaintances.

Report Oct. 18 of a theft of a check from a business on Third Avenue Southwest.

Baxter police

ARRESTS—A 56-year-old man was arrested at 12:28 p.m. Tuesday for domestic assault and for violating his domestic assault no contact order on the 7800 block of Fairview Road.

A 22-year-old man was arrested at 12:31 a.m. Sunday for driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop on Highway 371 and Excelsior Road.

FIGHT — Report at 1:08 p.m. Monday of a fight at Forestview Middle School, 12149 Knollwood Drive.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 8:11 p.m. Sunday of a vehicle in a lot on the 14000 block of Firewood Drive. Occupants were engaged in sexual activity and there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. Vehicle left in an unknown direction when confronted by caller.

Report at 8:34 p.m. Saturday of a suspicious vehicle driving slowly through a lot on the 7200 block of Clearwater Road. Officer was unable to locate.

Report at 7:51 p.m. Saturday of a vehicle's doors open and nobody was around on the 7400 block of Excelsior Road.

Report at 12:38 p.m. Saturday of a male wearing all brown walking around Lancer Drive and Meredith Drive. Officer located male on Highway 210 and subject refused any assistance. He was advised to stay out of the roadway.

THEFT—Report Saturday of a theft of a camera, two lenses and a bag taken from a mechanical room at a business on 15860 Audubon Way.

Report Saturday of a theft of a purse from her room while she was getting breakfast at Rodeway Inn, 7836 Fairview Road.

Report Friday of a theft of a vehicle on the 6300 block of Foley Road. Vehicle was located in Pine River and a suspect was arrested.

Crow Wing sheriff

ARRESTS—A 36-year-old woman was arrested at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday for driving after cancellation following a report of a domestic on Crow Wing County Roads 3 and 19, Merrifield.

A 64-year-old man was arrested at 4:21 p.m. Monday for driving after cancellation following a report of a suspicious vehicle at a Garrison residence.

THEFT—Report Monday of a theft of a gun on the 17000 block of Nokasippi Circle. Brainerd.

