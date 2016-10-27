Police Blotter - Oct. 28

Report Monday of a male yelling threats at someone inside a house on the 700 block of South Seventh Street. Subject left on bike and officers were unable to locate him.

THEFT—Report Tuesday of a theft at Ace Hardware, 214 W. Washington St.

Report Tuesday of a theft of three campaign signs and kids rocking horse from a yard overnight on the 200 block of Southwest Eighth Street.

Report Tuesday of a theft of electrical services on the 300 block of North 10th Street.

Report Monday of a theft of a guitar on the 700 block South Eighth.

BURGLARY—Report Monday of someone being in the apartment on the 200 North Street, while the complainant was out of town. Officers did not find anyone in the apartment.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 9:08 p.m. Monday of a suspicious male seen stumbling along the street on Quince Street and Eighth Street. Officer checked area and no one was around.

DOMESTIC—Report at 4:29 p.m. Monday of a rolling domestic on North Eighth Street and Washington Street.

ASSAULT—Report Monday of several males assaulting another male on the 700 block of Laurel Street. All subjects were gone when police arrived.

CRASH—Report at 2:52 p.m. Monday of a personal injury crash involving four vehicles on North Sixth Street and Front Street. One passenger had minor injuries and was transported by private vehicle.

Baxter police

THEFT—Report Wednesday of a theft and vandalism at Forestview Middle School, 12149 Knollwood Drive.

Crow Wing sheriff

BURGLARY—Report Wednesday of a theft of a vehicle and a generator from a storage shed on the 38000 block of Highway 6, Emily.

Crosby police

DISTURBANCE — Report Oct. 21 of a disturbance and possible property damage involving a group of kids at a building on First Street Southwest.

Report Oct. 18 of a disturbance at a residence on First Avenue Northwest. Officer learned one of the people at the residence was missing a large TV and accused another person of taking it. Officers located the TV in the bedroom. Officer advised them to stay away from each other.

SUSPICIOUS — Report Oct. 17 of a suspicious person who had been in the bathroom at a business on East Main Street for a considerable amount of time. Officer made contact and gathered details.

THEFT — Report Oct. 18 of a theft of some personal items from a resident on Third Avenue Southwest who had loaned their vehicle to some known acquaintances.

Report Oct. 18 of a theft of a check from a business on Third Avenue Southwest.

Wadena police

ARRESTS — A 21-year-old man was arrested Saturday for driving after revocation.

A 28-year-old man was arrested Oct. 17 for driving after revocation.

A 28-year-old woman was arrested Oct. 20 for domestic assault.

Morrison sheriff

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 2:32 p.m. Wednesday of a subject outside the Log Bar smoking and was acting "very strange." Deputies made contact and subject, who stated he was jamming to music, did not appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Report at 5:20 a.m. Wednesday of two men outside of a residence on the 17000 block of Iris Road, Little Falls, with weapons. Deputies were unable to locate anyone.

Report at 8:15 p.m. Sunday of two males who ran away from a garbage compactor at Morey's in Motley. No subjects were located.

Report Sunday of a subject who went through the caller's vehicle at the golf course in Motley.

Report Oct. 22 of someone knocking on the window's of a residence on the 16000 block of 138th Avenue, Little Falls, and the caller's vehicle alarm was going off and her yard lights went on. Deputies were unable to locate anyone.

ASSAULT—Report at 10:56 p.m. Saturday of a son who took a hatchet and damaged the inside of his father's Motley home. The father stated he was worried about the safety of his son as he was not acting right. He also stated he did not feel threatened. The son left without the hatchet before deputies arrived.

FIRE—Report at 3:14 p.m. Wednesday of a vehicle fire on the 3100 block of Thoroughfare Drive, Cushing. The Scandia Valley Fire Department responded.