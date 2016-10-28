Zachary Todd Anderson was indicted by a Cass County District Court grand jury on 19 counts. The indictment includes eight counts of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree intentional murder, four counts of kidnapping, two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of theft of a vehicle and two counts of interference with a dead body.

According to the criminal complaint against Anderson, Meeker County Sheriff's Office deputies received a report at 10 a.m. Aug. 20 of a missing child. Ertl's parents told deputies she had been put to bed at 2 a.m. Aug. 20 and at 8 a.m. both the girl and a guest who had spent the night, Anderson, were gone. The parent's white GMC Sierra truck also was missing with the father's cellphone inside.

Cass County sheriff's deputies located the stolen vehicle on property owned by Anderson's family in rural Cass County. No one was inside the vehicle or a cabin on the property, the BCA stated.

Additional law enforcement responded to the property and Anderson was located that day at 4:24 p.m. by K-9 officers in a wooded area about a quarter mile from the cabin on the 4900 block of Iroquois Trail Loop Southwest, near Leader. Anderson did not attempt to flee, he did not have a weapon and did not resist arrest.

Information provided by the suspect as well as additional investigative efforts led law enforcement to Alayna's remains in a swampy wooded area a few hundred yards from the cabin. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.