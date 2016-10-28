Police Blotter - Oct. 30

A 31-year-old man was arrested at 11:52 p.m. Thursday for driving after revocation and failing to stop at a stop light on North Fifth Street and Washington Street.

DISTURBANCE—Report at 8:54 p.m. Thursday of a resident who caused a disturbance on the 1700 block of South Sixth Street. Resident called 911 and staff wanted officer to speak to the residence.

CITED—Report at 11:35 a.m. Thursday of a possible intoxicated student at the Brainerd Learning Center, 311 10th Ave. NE. Student was cited for underage consumption.

Baxter police

DISTURBANCE—While an officer was at Forestview Middle School, 12149 Knollwood Drive, at 1:59 p.m. Thursday there was an out of control student. Officer assisted staff with restraining the subject and moved him to the time out room.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 1:27 a.m. Thursday of a group of males who were running in between vehicles on the 15000 block of Dellwood Drive. Officers checked the area, but the males were gone.

Report at 12:36 a.m. Thursday of a vehicle at Whipple Beach Park, 1441 Oakwood Drive, with occupants. They were advised of park hours.

Crow Wing sheriff

ARRESTS—A 21-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman were arrested at 12:35 p.m. Thursday during a traffic stop on Highway 371 and 36th Street Southwest. The woman was cited for fifth-degree drug possession and uninsured vehicle.