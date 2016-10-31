Police Blotter - Nov. 1

Report at 1:32 a.m. Sunday of a verbal argument between two males at Liquor Pigz, 718 Laurel St. Parties were sent on their way.

Report at 2:16 a.m. Sunday of a subject who wouldn't stop knocking loudly on a door on the 200 block of H Street. Officers arrived and subject advised she was leaving.

Report at 9:25 p.m. Saturday of a subject being aggressive to patrons at the American Legion, 708 Front St. Subject was asked to leave and did. Officers were unable to locate subject.

Report at 6:07 a.m. Saturday of a subject out of control at Minnesota Teen Challenge, 2424 Business Highway 371. Subject was transported to the hospital for an evaluation.

Report at 10:51 p.m. Friday of hearing people arguing and seeing a dog roaming the area of South Sixth Street. Officers made contact with a group of intoxicated people and advised them to quiet down and to put the dog inside.

Report at 2 p.m. Friday of an altercation in the lunch area at Brainerd High School, 702 S. Fifth St.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 5:24 a.m. Monday of subject attempting to get into an apartment on the 500 block of D Street and who was banging on the door. Officers were unable to locate subject.

Report at 10:40 p.m. Saturday of a male walking near the railroad tracks near East River Road with a flashlight.

ARRESTS—A 38-year-old woman was arrested at 9:25 p.m. Sunday for passing a counterfeit bill at Pine Square, 3325 Oak St. She also was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession, possession of a hypodermic needle and driving after revocation.

A 24-year-old woman was arrested at 8:47 p.m. Sunday for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, legend drugs and hypodermic needle following a report of a suspicious vehicle on the 1300 block of Norwood Street.

A 38-year-old man was arrested at 9:56 a.m. Sunday for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, legend drugs, small amount of marijuana and hypodermic needle following a report of a burglary/trespassing incident on the 1800 block of Mill Avenue.

A 27-year-old man was arrested at 2:41 a.m. Sunday for fourth-degree DWI, driving after revocation and possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop on E Street and Sixth Avenue.

A 50-year-old man was arrested at 12:14 a.m. Sunday for fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct at The Pit Stop, 723 Laurel St.

A 28-year-old man was arrested at 10:10 p.m. Saturday for third-degree DWI following a driving complaint on Highway 18 and State Avenue.

A 32-year-old woman and a 21-year-old woman were arrested at 7:03 p.m. Saturday for gross misdemeanor theft following thefts from multiple businesses on Northeast Washington Street.

A 43-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man were arrested at 6:44 p.m. Saturday following a report of a disturbance on the 400 block of Fourth Avenue Northeast. The woman was arrested for fourth-degree assault, fifth-degree drug possession, obstructing the legal process and disorderly conduct. The man was arrested for a warrant, fifth-degree drug possession, possession of hypodermic needle and disorderly conduct.

A 37-year-old man was arrested at 12:34 p.m. Saturday for fifth-degree drug possession, possession of a firearm, possession of hypodermic needle and drug paraphernalia and driving after revocation following a report of an intoxicated person having a medical on the 600 block of Buffalo Hills Lane.

A 20-year-old man was arrested at 6:13 a.m. Saturday for a warrant and probation violation following a report of a suspicious person stumbling down the road on Southeast 13th Street and Laurel Street.

A 53-year-old man was arrested at 1:39 a.m. Saturday for fourth-degree DWI during a traffic stop on West Washington Street and Northwest Sixth Street.

A 34-year-old man was arrested at 6:05 p.m. Friday for a warrant, fifth-degree drug possession and possession of hypodermic needle following a fight on Northeast Washington Street.

Three juveniles were arrested or cited at 12:54 p.m. Friday on the bike trail on Quince Street. One juvenile was arrested for fourth-degree assault of a peace officer, underage consumption, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia. Two others were cited for underage consumption.

DOMESTIC—Report at 9:27 a.m. Sunday of a subject yelling on the 1600 block of Norwood Street. Subject was advised to quiet down.

Report at 1:06 a.m. Sunday of a verbal domestic on the 1400 block of Norwood Street. Male advised to stay someplace else.

Baxter police

THEFT—A 39-year-old woman was cited for theft at 2:36 p.m. Sunday at Mills Fleet Farm, 14114 Dellwood Drive.

Report Saturday of a theft of a cellphone on the 15000 block of Dellwood Drive.

A 25-year-old man was cited at 4:03 p.m. Saturday for theft at Mills Fleet Farm.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 12:50 p.m. Sunday of a suspicious male standing in the complainant's driveway who would not leave on the 5000 block of Brentwood Road. The male asked for a ride. Officer located male who walked away from a group house and staff brought him back.

Report at 2:05 p.m. Saturday of a vehicle at Mann Lakes 12 Theatre, 7895 Excelsior Road, after hours. Parties stated they were talking after the movie and were leaving shortly.

Report at 8:48 p.m. Friday of juveniles running around the area on the 6100 block of Fairmont Court. Officers arrived and located the suspect vehicle and found the juveniles had egged a friend's house. Subjects agreed to return the next day and clean it up.

DISTURBANCE—Report at 11:34 a.m. Sunday of a male threatening to punch an elderly male on the 15000 block of Dellwood Drive. Officer arrived and found grandson verbally arguing with his grandfather.

ARRESTS—A 44-year-old man was arrested at 8:55 p.m. Saturday for third-degree drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant during a motorist stop on Industrial Park Road Southwest and 11th Street, Brainerd.

A 32-year-old woman and a 21-year-old woman were arrested at 8:53 p.m. Saturday after a report of an after the fact suspected theft at Wal-Mart, 7295 Glory Road.

INFORMATION—Report at 3:23 p.m. Saturday of two males attempting to sell M&Ms at Super One, 7895 Excelsior Road. The males were aggressive towards elderly customers. The male stated they were from CLC sports booster and were gone before officers arrived.

Breezy Point police

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 8:07 p.m. Monday of an occupied vehicle near the complainant's house on Mohican Circle similar to the one that almost hit his daughter a week prior. Subjects said they just parked there to talk as the female was having a bad day. They were sent on their way.

ARRESTS—A 43-year-old woman was arrested at 2:18 a.m. Sunday during a traffic stop on Crow Wing County Road 11 and Weaver Point Road for third-degree DWI and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A 42-year-old man was arrested at 11:26 p.m. Friday for third-degree DWI during a traffic stop on County Road 11 and Airport Road.

DISTURBANCE—Report at 10:28 p.m. Saturday of a female who was highly intoxicated and in and out of consciousness on the 30000 block of Airport Road. When officers arrived a subject was upset and causing a disturbance and cited for disorderly conduct and woman was transported for an evaluation.

Report at 10:13 p.m. Friday of a disturbance on the 30000 block of Circle Drive. A subject was taken to jail and then to the Veterans Administration Detox in St. Cloud.

GAS LEAK—Report at 8:25 p.m. Thursday of a gas leak at a residence on the 33000 block of Forest Knolls Road, Pequot Lakes. Ideal Fire was called and the gas company was notified.

Pequot Lakes police

ARRESTS—A 19-year-old male was arrested at 4:49 p.m. Sunday for driving after revocation, no insurance and a warrant during a traffic stop on Highway 371 and Crow WIng County Road 29.

A 34-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were arrested at 6:51 p.m. Thursday for fifth-degree drug charges, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana during a traffic stop on West Grove Street and Spruce Street.