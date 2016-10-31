Brainerd man enters guilty plea in 2014 prom night rape case

The Brainerd man also admitted if his case would go to a jury trial in Crow Wing County District Court, he would be found guilty of felony fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim who was mentally impaired or helpless and felony interfering with the privacy of a minor under age 18.

Jury selection was expected to begin Monday for Hall. However, a plea agreement was reached instead. Hall appeared before Judge Kristine DeMay and was represented by Public Defender Gregory Brooks Davis. Rocky Wells with the Crow Wing County Attorney's Office prosecuted the case.

The case involved the alleged sexual assaults of two female victims that occurred after the Brainerd High School prom on April 26, 2014, at a rented townhome in Nisswa. At the townhome were nine high school students—four 18-year-old males, a 17-year-old male, three 17-year-old females and a fourth female whose age is unknown.

In the criminal complaints filed, the teenagers involved provided differing views of the case. Investigators used DNA evidence, cellphone text messages, photos and video—along with witness accounts—to detail what happened during prom night two years ago. During the night, most, if not all, the students consumed alcohol to varying degrees, the complaint stated.

With the evidence gathered, investigators reported there was an attempt to cover up what happened that night.

The complaint was filed when a 17-year-old female victim met with the Nisswa Police Department on April 29, 2014, reporting she and possibly another female were sexually assaulted. A 10-page criminal complaint details corroborating and conflicting witness statements from those who were at the townhome the night of the alleged assaults.

The plea agreement

In the plea agreement, Hall pleaded guilty to two of five counts he was charged with in April of 2014—felony fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim who was helpless and felony interfering with the privacy of a minor under age 18. The other three felonies—felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim who was helpless, gross misdemeanor fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim who did not give sexual consent and felony of using minors in sexual performance/pornographic work—would be dismissed.

The plea agreement calls for a stay of adjudication sentence, meaning Hall would be placed on probation and he could be required to serve local jail time. The agreement states Hall would be on supervised probation for up to five years and have to comply with several conditions imposed by the court. Conditions include Hall can not have any contact with the victims, he would have to conduct 100 hours of community service, perform a psycho-sexual evaluation and conduct a chemical dependency treatment/testing.

Davis said the probation period for the felony fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct charge calls for five years and the felony interfering with the privacy of a minor under age 18 calls for two years of probation. If Hall complies with all the conditions during the first two years of his probation, he has the option to petition the court to reduce the remaining three years of probation.

Judge DeMay asked Hall to stand, raise his right hand and be sworn in on the guilty plea. The judge asked Hall how he wished to plead to the two felony charges, which Hall said "guilty" to both charges. Davis then went over the plea agreement with Hall to make sure he understood it and that he was doing it at his own free-will and didn't have any mental illnesses or was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

It was at this time when Davis asked Hall if he was consuming alcoholic beverages the night of the 2014 high school prom and Hall said "Yes." Davis asked Hall if he has trouble and can't remember everything that happened that night and Hall again said "Yes." Davis also asked Hall if he is aware of the statements given to police and the evidence collected in the case and he said "Yes."

Judge DeMay then asked Hall if he agreed that if witnesses testified and their stories were consistent, along with police testimony and evidence, he would be found guilty on the two felony counts and he said "Yes."

The judge accepted the plea agreement and scheduled Hall's sentencing for 9 a.m. Dec. 23. Davis said he would try to make that date work, which would mean making sure Hall completes all the tests and criteria by the December date.

DeMay said this case has drug out for both sides. She encouraged Hall to get everything done in time, because "no one wants to be here Dec. 23. It's best to get this done and closed."

At the end of the plea hearing, the parents of the victims said they were relieved a plea agreement was reached.

When asked if Davis had any comments on the plea agreement, he said "This case is still going," as he continued walking down the hallway with Hall and one of Hall's supporter.

Other men involved

Two other men previously have entered plea agreements in this case: Travis Michael Thelen, 21, Nisswa, and Mason Douglas Severson, 20, Nisswa.

Thelen, who will be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 28 in front of Judge Earl Maus, entered a guilty plea Sept. 6 to felony fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in one case and to gross misdemeanor fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct in a second case filed against him. Six other charges will be dismissed.

Severson was sentenced July 8 and given a stay of adjudication for felony interfering with the privacy of a minor under age 18. Severson also was charged with three felonies involving pornographic work, but those were dismissed. Severson is on supervised probation for two years and has 25 conditions he must follow, which include psychological-sexual evaluation, no contact with victims and no access to the internet without approval or possess any pornographic or sexually explicit materials.