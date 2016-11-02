Police Blotter - Nov. 3

A 46-year-old man was arrested at 2:59 p.m. Friday during a traffic stop on Highway 371 and East Woodman Street, Pequot Lakes, for possessing a pistol without a permit, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

DISTURBANCE—Report at 2:21 p.m. Monday to provide stand by during a property dispute in Brainerd.

Report at 11:07 a.m. Saturday of a property line dispute on the 26000 block of Crow Wing County Road 19, Merrifield.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 6:04 a.m. Saturday of suspicious activity on the 35000 block of Darsnek Road, Crosby. Complainant called back and canceled as it was the clouds.

THEFT—Report Friday of a vehicle theft on the 10000 block of Tamarack Lake Road, Brainerd.

GAS LEAK - Report at 4:41 p.m. Friday of a gas leak on Highway 18 in Garrison.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 8:10 a.m. Friday of a suspicious vehicle on Jordan Road in Brainerd. Vehicle was located and it appeared to be a hunter.

Baxter police

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 2:27 p.m. Tuesday of a subject walking a bicycle on Highway 371 and Woida Road. Subject stated the bicycle was not operable and was walking to Nisswa. The subject refused transport.

Report at 12:54 p.m. Monday of a vehicle parked in the middle of the Jordan Road with a door open. Officers were unable to locate.

THEFT—A 22-year-old man was arrested at 8:02 p.m. Monday for shoplifting and a probation violation at Super One Foods, 7895 Excelsior Road.

Crosby police

SUSPICIOUS—Report Sunday of an intoxicated male at a business on Oak Street and the male may have been assaulted. Police made contact and learned the male was not assaulted and was transported to a friend's residence.

Report Oct. 24 of a suspicious occupied vehicle off Crow Wing County Road 30 near Silkstone Road that may have deposited some garbage in the recreation area. The incident is being investigated.

ARRESTS—A 29-year-old man was arrested Oct. 27 for a warrant at a residence on Third Avenue Northwest.

THEFT—Report Oct. 27 of a possible theft of a trailer at a residence on Fourth Street Southwest.

DISTURBANCE—Report at 1:45 a.m. Saturday of a disturbance at a business on West Main Street. Officer was advised there was a group of people who were shouting and getting ready to fight. Upon arrival, one of the males involved left the area. All were advised to go home.

Report Friday of a female screaming in the area of the 100 block of Second Street Northwest. Officers were unable to locate.

Report Friday of a disturbance involving some juveniles who were banging on windows in Ironton and heading to Crosby. Officers located four juveniles and they were advised and sent home.