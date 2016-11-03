Police Blotter - Nov. 4

A 20-year-old man was arrested at 1:15 a.m. Tuesday for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, driving without a driver's license and possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop on D Street and Third Avenue Northeast.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday of a suspicious person near the garbage bin at Holiday Stationstore, 424 S. Sixth St. Officer checked the area, but did not locate the male.

Report at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday of a suspicious vehicle on 13th Street Northeast. The vehicle was gone before police arrived.

Report at 9:31 p.m. Monday of a suspicious person standing near a residence on the 200 block of North Fifth Street. Officers located a male who was advised to not go by the residence.

Report at 9:18 p.m. Monday of a male possibly passed out in a vehicle at Cub Foods, 417 Eighth Ave. NE. Officer made contact and driver was tired and waiting for others in the store.

DOMESTIC—Report at 6 p.m. Tuesday of a verbal dispute where the daughter wouldn't go to dad's house for parenting time on Southeast 19th Street. Officers spoke with daughter and she voluntarily went with her dad.

DISTURBANCE—Report at 10:17 a.m. Tuesday of a vehicle and subjects on 13th Avenue Northeast and J Street who were involved with a disturbance. Officers sent them on their way.

CITED—A 15-year-old was cited for underage consumption following a report of an intoxicated student at Brainerd High School, 702 S. Fifth St.

THEFT—Report Monday of a theft of a vehicle on Washington Street.

ASSAULT—An 18-year-old was cited at 11:28 a.m. Monday for fifth-degree assault on the 700 block of South Seventh Street.

---

