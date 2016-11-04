Police Blotter - Nov. 6

PUBLIC ASSIST—Officers responded at 3:49 p.m. Thursday to the intersection of Fairview Road and Bluestem Court because a subject had exited a vehicle and was sitting in the street because he was upset about being grounded. Officers spoke with the parties and worked it out and subject got back in vehicle and agreed to grounding.

THEFTS—Report Thursday on the 7800 block of Highland Scenic Road of a theft of a trail camera and a ladder deer stand.

Report Thursday on the 6600 block of Excelsior Road of the theft of two bags of groceries from the front step.

ASSAULT—An assault was reported at 9:52 a.m. Thursday on the 8000 block of Industrial Park Road. The complainant said he was slapped and scratched by the subject.

Crow Wing sheriff

BURGLARY—A burglary was reported Thursday on the 12000 block of Highway 210, Brainerd.

THEFT—A theft of a canoe was reported Thursday on the 23000 block of Carol Circle, Nisswa.