Police Blotter - Nov. 7

COUNTERFEIT—A counterfeit $50 bill was passed Tuesday at Wal-Mart, 7295 Glory Road.

CRASH—Report at 10:48 a.m. Tuesday of a two-vehicle crash at Inglewood Drive and Highway 210. The first vehicle was southbound on Inglewood Drive and collided with the second vehicle, which was westbound on Highway 210. A citation was issued to the driver of the first vehicle for failure to yield, and was transported by North Ambulance.

Crow Wing sheriff

ARRESTS—Report at 4:38 p.m. Wednesday of a theft resulting in the arrest of a 29-year-old woman. The theft apparently occurred on the 19000 block of Hanks Road, Ironton.

Report at 10:52 a.m. Wednesday of the arrest of a 21-year-old man on the 39000 block of Majestic Road, Fifty Lakes. The man was arrested for terroristic threats and fifth-degree assault.

Morrison sheriff

ANIMAL—Received a report Wednesday from 285th Avenue in Pierz of 15 horses on the roadway. Deputies searched the area but were unable to locate the equine offenders. A black Angus cow was also reported on Highway 25 and cattle were reported on 93rd Street in Royalton, but none were located. A cow was found on 183rd Street, Little Falls, and the owner located. Monday cows were reported on Highway 27, Hillman, but were collected and put away before deputies arrived. Cows reported Oct. 29 on Jewel Road, were located and put back in the pasture.

Responded to an Oct. 31 report of an injured loon, Little Falls. The loon was placed in the nearest creek.

Listed numerous car/deer collisions, dispatched deer and issued permits to take the deer. Just after 1 a.m., on Oct. 30, a deputy was leaving an earlier call on 235th Avenue and Hawthorne Road in Pierz when a deer hit the front left side of his squad car, causing minor damage. Another squad car was damaged when someone backed into it on Oct. 28 on First Avenue Southeast in Little Falls.

SUSPICIOUS—An Oct. 27 report from the 6000 block of 290th Avenue in Pierz stated a vehicle was tampered with overnight, found parked in a different position in the yard with a half a tank of gas missing and scratches on the hood.

Received a report Monday from a man on the 33000 block of Cherry Lane, Motley, of someone knocking at his door at random times of the night.

Received a call at 10:23 a.m. Oct. 28 of a suspicious man walking on Highway 10 in Royalton. The suspect was found lying down in the ditch near a business. He was described as anxious and not making a lot of sense. He had two knives on him. He said he was there to see a woman at the business. She said the man has been stalking her. The man was told to stay off the business property and the woman was advised about seeking an order of protection.

ARRESTS—Arrested a man Wednesday who was seen going into the government center in Little Falls. He was recognized as having a warrant when he went up to courts, a deputy met with him, took him to booking and turned him over to corrections officers.

A 21-year-old man Wednesday turned himself in for an outstanding warrant at the courthouse in Little Falls and was taken to the jail.

CIVIL—Received a report from a homeowner in Bowlus that he recently had his property surveyed and a marker put in but another landowner keeps digging the marker out and filling the hole in. The deputy informed the homeowner this was a civil matter.

UNFOUNDED—Received a report Monday that someone was being robbed at the AmericInn in Little Falls. Officers and deputies responded. The call appeared to be unfounded.

ASSIST—Assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with a wrong-way driver Monday on Highway 10 and 195th Street in Little Falls.

SCAM—Received a report Monday someone called claiming to be from a student loan affiliation asked for passwords to be changed so they could access the account. The scam was reported to the financial institution.

CRASH—A grain truck tipped onto its side Oct. 31 on Twin Lakes Road, Little Falls. The truck was loaded with manure, which was shoveled out in order to pull the truck out. The driver then said he'd come back to cleanup the manure.

SHOOTING—Looked into an Oct. 31 complaint from the 1400 block of 110th Avenue, Little Falls, after a property owner reported a neighbor was shooting into a pasture with livestock and damaging a fence. The deputy confirmed the damage, that a shooting table lined up with the damage and the firing was toward an area with livestock and buildings in the distance. The neighbor stated he was careful about not shooting when cattle are close by. He was advised not to shoot again until a dirt berm is built. The deputy noted this appears to be an ongoing neighbor dispute.

BNSF reported Oct. 28 a man was shooting a deer rifle at targets close to workers on the tracks by Ginger Road and 165th Street, Little Falls. The deputy agreed there shouldn't be any shooting in that area anytime, let alone when workers were present. The homeowner was advised to go to a shooting range.

THEFT—Assisted Little Falls Police Oct. 30 in a search for a shoplifter in a vehicle leaving Wal-Mart. The vehicle wasn't located.

ADVISED—Spoke to neighbors Oct. 28 involved in a dispute about noise during the day from leaf blowers and all-terrain vehicles on Azalea Road in Motley. When one neighbor confronted the other and reportedly called him names for the leaf blowing, the other neighbor admitted riding up and down on the road on the ATV. One neighbor was advised to mind his own business during the day and the other agreed to get ATV mufflers fixed as soon as he gets the money.