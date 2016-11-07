Wadena Police arrest suspect in possible homicide

The suspect's vehicle crashed into another vehicle just west of the intersection of Highway 29 and County Road 75, about a mile west of Wadena. The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash.

Officers found a deceased woman at the Bryant Avenue residence. The suspect is in custody at this time. Names of the victim and the suspect were not released Monday night.

The Wadena Police Department is being assisted with the investigation by Wadena County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office.