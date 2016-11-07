Police Blotter - Nov. 8

Report at 6:49 a.m. Sunday of a verbal disturbance on the 500 block of South Sixth Street.

Report at 12:40 a.m. Sunday of two intoxicated males shoving each other on the 200 block of South Eighth Street. Parties separated and sent on their way.

Report at 10:22 p.m. Saturday of a disturbance on the 200 block of North Fifth Street and complainant wanted a subject removed.

Report at 5:33 p.m. Saturday of a subject causing a disturbance on the 900 block of Oak Street. Subject left before police arrived and wasn't located.

Report at 10:32 a.m. Nov. 2 of needing assistance with a female student causing a disturbance with staff at Brainerd High School, 702 S. Fifth St.

A 17-year-old female was cited at 9:27 am. Nov. 2 for disorderly conduct following a report of a disturbance at Lincoln Education Center, 604 S. Sixth St.

ARRESTS—A 24-year-old man was arrested at 9:47 a.m. Sunday for third-degree driving while intoxicated following a report of an intoxicated person on the 400 block of Northeast Washington Street.

A 29-year-old man was arrested at 9:50 p.m. Saturday on a Carver County warrant following a report of a male threatening others with a hammer in Brainerd.

A 14-year-old male was arrested at 3:20 p.m. Saturday for fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct following a report of an assault at Boys PORT Group Homes, 1406 Laurel St.

A 28-year-old woman was arrested at 8:59 a.m. Saturday for theft of a motor vehicle, driving after suspension and possession of a drug paraphernalia on the 200 block of South Seventh Street.

A 23-year-old woman was arrested at 5:01 a.m. Saturday for second-degree burglary, obstructing the legal process and disorderly conduct following a report of a burglary on the 600 block of James Street.

A 34-year-old woman was arrested at 1:38 a.m. Saturday for fourth-degree DWI, third-degree test refusal and misdemeanor property damage following a hit and run on Oak and South Eighth streets.

A 33-year-old man was arrested at 11:38 p.m. Friday for third-degree DWI and failure to notify an owner of a traffic collision following a property damage crash on South Seventh and Laurel streets.

A 29-year-old man was arrested at 10:14 p.m. Friday for fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct following a report of a fight at Liquor Pigz, 718 Laurel St. Another male was cited for disorderly conduct.

Three people were arrested at 11:14 a.m. Friday for controlled substance crimes off Beaver Dam and Riverside Drive. A 19-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man were arrested.

DOMESTIC—Report at 12:09 a.m. Sunday of a physical domestic on the 300 block of North Ninth Street. A suspect female was gone before officers arrived.

THEFT—Report Sunday of a theft of a motor vehicle from a driveway on the 400 block of South Ninth Street.

Report Sunday of a theft of a gas from a vehicle on the 300 block of Fourth Avenue Northeast.

Report Nov. 2 of a theft of a Marine Corps flag on the 700 block of West College Drive.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 10:12 p.m. Friday of two semitractor-trailers loading items and pouring liquid onto the 900 block of Front Street. Officer arrived and found they were dumping rain water off empty cargo.

Report at 1:12 a.m. Nov. 2 of a vehicle driving around Gregory Park several times slowly. Officers made contact and passengers were playing "Pokemon Go."

PROPERTY DAMAGE—Report at 9:48 a.m. Friday of a vehicle going off the road and striking several trees on the 600 block of West College Drive. Officer was unable to locate.

BURGLARY—Report at 9:04 p.m. Wednesday that while the complainant was walking her dog, items were taken from a residence on the 300 block of Fourth Avenue Northeast.

Report at 4:30 p.m. Friday of a burglary in progress on the 1200 block of Maple Street. Officers cited a woman for having a police scanner in a vehicle, seat belt and proof of insurance.

Crow Wing sheriff

DEER—Report at 6 p.m. Sunday of a car versus deer crash on Highway 371 and Barbeau Road, Brainerd. The driver was checked and released by North Memorial Ambulance.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 12:36 p.m. Sunday of a suspicious person on the 1000 block of Highway 25, Brainerd. A male was sent on his way.

Report at 10:39 p.m. of suspicious activity of a hunting complaint on the 26000 block of Old Mill Road, Merrifield.

ARRESTS—A 47-year-old man was arrested at 4:51 p.m. Saturday on a probation violation and possession of drug paraphernalia following a report of a suspicious person on the 10000 block of Tamarack Lake Road, Brainerd.

A 45-year-old man was arrested at 4:51 p.m. Saturday for driving after cancellation during a traffic stop on Highway 371 and Woida Road. A passenger was arrested on a warrant.

DOMESTIC—Report at 8:06 a.m. Saturday of a domestic disturbance on the 20000 block of Private Drive Way, Ironton.

Report at 7:05 p.m. Friday of a domestic disturbance on the 4000 block of Gull Lake Dam Road, Brainerd.

THEFT—Report Friday of a theft of a license plate on the 17000 block of Highway 371, Brainerd.

Pequot Lakes police

STUDENT—Report at 4:32 p.m. Oct. 31 of terroristic threats at the Pequot Lakes High School on Olson Street. A student was suspended and is being investigated.

THEFT—Report Saturday of a theft of two iPods taken on Woodman Street.

DISTURBANCE—Report at 2:42 a.m. Nov. 1 of a disturbance on Brown Street. Officers removed a party.

ARREST—A 19-year-old man was arrested at 4:49 p.m. Oct. 30 for driving after revocation, no insurance and a warrant during a traffic stop on Highway 371 and Crow Wing County Road 29.

Breezy Point police

ASSIST—Assisted the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office with a fight in progress at 12:41 a.m. Monday at Train Bell Resort, 21489 Train Bell Road, Merrifield.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 2:14 p.m. Friday of a subject standing next to a passenger car door and shadow boxing on the 30000 block of Ranchette Drive. Subject appeared to be challenging another to fight. Subject informed the officer he was dancing around because he was excited to obtain a job. Subject's girlfriend in the passenger seat confirmed his story.

ARREST—A 34-year-old man was arrested at 11:24 p.m. Thursday for driving while intoxicated during a traffic arrest on Crow Wing County Roads 4 and 18, Nisswa.

Little Falls police

BURGLARY—Report Nov. 2 of a burglary on the 1700 block of Mary Ann Avenue. Property was damaged and a theft occurred.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 9:48 a.m. Nov. 2 of a subject walking on 10th Street Southwest and Fourth Avenue acting suspicious and possibly under the influence. Officer made contact and subject was walking to residence and able to care for herself.

Report Nov. 1 of a female acting weird inside SuperAmerica, 100 Lindbergh Drive S. When police arrived the subject was gone.

Report Nov. 1 of suspicious persons walking down the alley covering their faces on the 700 block of Eighth Street Northeast. Officers were unable to locate any subjects.

DOMESTIC—Report Nov. 1 of a possible domestic argument on the 200 block of First Street Southeast, Police arrived and subjects admitted to being in an argument and each subject was spoken to individually.