Police were called to the Dollar Tree store about 12:15 p.m. Monday on a report of an active shooter.

When they arrived at the store near the Burnsville Center shopping mall, they found the two men inside with gunshot wounds, Police Chief Eric Gieseke said.

One victim had been shot in the head, the other in the torso, according to police scanner audio.

Police said late Monday afternoon that one of the men had died at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis. The other man was also being treated at HCMC but his condition was not reported by police.

The suspected gunman had fled in a car before police arrived, but he was quickly pulled over about a mile from the Dollar Tree store. He was taken into custody without incident.

Police have yet to established a possible motive.

The names of the victims and the suspect were not immediately released.

Gieseke said he did not know whether the victims were customers or employees of the store. It also was unclear whether the shooter knew the victims.

“It’s a confusing, complex case,” he said. “Those are things we are trying to sort out.”

Gieseke said investigators were speaking with several witnesses, who were cooperating.

“The thoughts of our entire community are with the victims of this tragic and senseless incident,” Gieseke said. “We are still putting the pieces together and we don’t yet know the motivation behind the shooting.”

Investigators were looking for any possible video surveillance footage that might help, Gieseke said.

Late Monday afternoon, police tape stretched across the front of the store and into the parking lot, just west of Interstate 35W, where a Burnsville Mobile Command Center unit was stationed. An official with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration was seen in the area.

Dollar Tree employees who were milling around the parking lot said they were told by the company not to comment on the incident.

Randy Guiler, a Dollar Tree spokesman, said the Virginia-based company is cooperating with authorities and that he could not comment any further.