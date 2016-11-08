UPDATE: Victim, suspect identified in possible homicide

Antonio St. Marie who is being held in custody at this time is identified as the suspect in this case.

This is an on-going investigation and will be updated as more information is released.

About 2:30 p.m. Monday, a 911 call was made reporting a man with a gun, the Wadena Pioneer Journal reported. An officer responded to the location and saw an adult male fleeing the residence on the 300 block of Bryant Ave. SW. in Wadena, which resulted in a pursuit of the suspect who headed west in his vehicle on Highway 29, according to a news release.

The suspect's vehicle crashed into another vehicle just west of the intersection of Highway 29 and County Road 75, about a mile west of Wadena. The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash.

Officers found a deceased woman at the Bryant Avenue residence. The suspect is in custody at this time. Names of the victim and the suspect were not released Monday night.

The Wadena Police Department is being assisted with the investigation by Wadena County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office.