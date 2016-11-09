Police Blotter - Nov. 10

A 27-year-old woman was cited at 3:23 p.m. Sunday for shoplifting at Target, 14546 Dellwood Drive.

DISTURBANCE—Report at 6:52 p.m. Sunday of a patient threatening staff and other clients at the Community Behavioral Health Hospital, 14241 Grand Oaks Drive. Officers stood by until staff were able to give subject medication.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 4:22 p.m. Sunday of a suspicious bowl with tin foil on it on the 13000 block of Knollwood Drive. Officers were advised it was kids handing out cookies in the neighborhood.

Crow Wing sheriff

THEFT—Report Tuesday of a theft of a mailbox on the 26000 block of Crow Wing County Road 4, Nisswa.

Report Monday of a theft of a gun taken from a truck on the 39000 block of Highway 6, Emily.

DISTURBANCE—Report at 6:11 p.m. Tuesday of an intoxicated person causing a disturbance on the 18000 block of Highway 371, Brainerd.

Crosby police

ARRESTS—A 31-year-old man was arrested Nov. 3 for a probation violation following a report of a disturbance involving an intoxicated male who was causing problems at a business on Oak Street.

A 33-year-old woman was arrested Nov. 3 for driving after suspension during a traffic stop on Fourth Street Northeast and Cross Avenue.

DISTURBANCE—Report Saturday of a possible domestic disturbance with a male and female who were walking in the area of Winona Avenue. Officer made contact and they were in a verbal argument.

Report Nov. 1 of a disturbance involving a juvenile male. The male was advised.

Report Oct. 31 of a disturbance involving a known male on the 600 block of Fourth Street Northwest. Officer located the male on Poplar Street but the male fled on a bike. Officers continued to search but were unable to locate him.

SUSPICIOUS—Report Nov. 3 of someone yelling help on the 200 block of Third Avenue Southwest. Officers responded and made contact with a male and female who were in a verbal argument.

Report Nov. 2 of a suspicious person on the 300 block of Second Street Northwest. The caller stated the person came to their door stating they were from the Census Bureau. Officer located the vehicle and learned the person was from the Census Bureau.

THEFT—Report Nov. 1 of a theft at a residence on Fifth Street Northeast.

Report Nov. 3 of a theft of two bicycles taken from a yard on the 500 block of Michigan Avenue.