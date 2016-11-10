Police Blotter - Nov. 11

A 26-year-old woman was arrested at 6:26 p.m. Monday on the 600 block of Ninth Avenue Northeast for second-degree assault, domestic assault by strangulation, gross misdemeanor domestic assault, gross misdemeanor interference with an emergency call and disorderly conduct.

A 50-year-old woman was arrested at 4:53 p.m. Monday on the 1800 block of Oak Street for domestic assault and disorderly conduct.

A 53-year-old woman was arrested at 11:41 p.m. Tuesday on the 600 block of Norwood Street for third-degree driving while intoxicated.

A 37-year-old man was arrested at 10:53 a.m. Wednesday on the 600 block of West College Drive for third-degree assault, domestic assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing the legal process.

THEFTS—A bicycle was reported stolen Monday on the 400 block of D Street.

A theft was reported Monday on the 800 block of Wright Street.

A theft of tools from a vehicle was reported Monday on the 700 block of Southwest Fourth Street.

A theft was reported Monday on the 800 block of South Seventh Street.

A woman was cited for theft of services at 12:31 a.m. Thursday on the 700 block of Laurel Street for an unpaid bar tab.

A theft was reported Wednesday on the 500 block of Laurel Street.

A theft was reported Wednesday on the 700 block of South Fifth Street.

ASSAULT—An assault was reported at 9:30 a.m. Monday on the 800 block of 28th Street Southeast.

DOG—A dangerous dog was reported at large at 3:41 p.m. Monday on K Street.

FIGHT—A fight was reported at 12:37 p.m. Tuesday on the 700 block of South Fifth Street.

BURGLARIES—A report of three females attempting to gain access to a residence was made Wednesday on the 500 block of Quince Street.

A burglary was reported Wednesday on the 700 block of Southeast 13th Street.