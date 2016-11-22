Police Blotter - Nov. 23

Report at 11:46 p.m. Monday of a suspicious vehicle with a trunk open and no one around on the 13000 block of Isle Drive. Officers checked the vehicle and tried to make contact with owner, but was unsuccessful.

ARRESTS—A 41-year-old woman was arrested at 11:42 p.m. Monday for disorderly conduct and an Aitkin County probation violation following a disturbance on the 7800 block of Fairview Road.

THEFT—Report Monday of a theft of a ring at a residence off Clearwater Road.

Crosby police

FIRE—Report Friday of a snowmobile fire on the 200 block of East Main Street. The fire was extinguished by the owner.

Report Thursday of a fire in a residence on Second Street Northeast. Crosby Fire Department responded and a resident was transported to the hospital for medical care.

ARRESTS—A 36-year-old man was arrested for third-degree driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop on the 400 block of Third Street Southwest.

A 27-year-old woman was arrested at 1 a.m. Thursday for fifth-degree assault at a residence on the 200 block of West Main Street.

A 44-year-old man was arrested Nov. 15 for second-degree DWI when officers pulled him over in the all-terrain vehicle he was operating on Oak Street and Highway 210.

ASSAULT—Report Saturday of an assault at a residence on Third Avenue Southwest. An 18-year-old male was cited for domestic assault.

SUSPICIOUS—Report Friday of a suspicious unoccupied vehicle in a driveway of a residence on Second Street Southeast. Officers made contact and the owner explained the situation and everything was OK.

Report Nov. 15 of suspicious activity at a residence on Third Street Southwest. Officers made contact and subject thought someone may have been in their house while they were gone. The residence was secure.

DISTURBANCE—Report Saturday of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Seventh Street Northeast. A subject agreed to go to a different location for the night.

Report Saturday and Sunday of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Fourth Street in Ironton.

Report Friday of a verbal argument at a residence on the 200 block of West Main Street. Officers made contact and learned a subject had left the scene. Police were called back an hour later as the subject was causing problems. The subject was picked up by a friend a short time later.

Report Friday of a domestic disturbance at a residence on First Street Northwest. Officers made contact and subjects stated it was just a verbal argument.

Report Nov. 15 of a male, who may cause some problems in the future, at a residence on West Main Street.

Report Nov. 14 of a group of juvenile males causing a disturbance and problems at a business on West Main Street. The juveniles were advised.

Report Nov. 15 of a disturbance on West Main Street. Two males came to Crosby City Hall to report the disturbance and one was armed with a handgun. Officers received details and filed a report.

Brainerd police

PROWLER—Report at 6:36 a.m. Tuesday of hearing people in the upstairs of First Lutheran Church, 424 S. Eighth St. Officers responded and a member of the church was decorating for Thanksgiving.

ARREST—A 53-year-old man was arrested at 12:25 p.m. Monday for trespassing following a report of a former tenant on property since being evicted on the 1100 block of 15th Avenue Northeast.