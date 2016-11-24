Police Blotter - Nov. 25

Report at 12:21 p.m. Tuesday of a verbal domestic on the 38000 block of Long Farm Road, Pine River.

DISTURBANCE—Report at 1:08 p.m. Tuesday of complainant requesting females, who he allowed to live with him, to be removed because they were eating all his food, drinking all his booze and spending all his money on the 22000 block of Highway 6 in Deerwood.

BURGLARY—Report at 9:48 a.m. Tuesday of a cabin that was broken into on the 3300 block of Clough Road, Backus.

ARRESTS—A 21-year-old man was arrested at 9:58 p.m. Monday for fifth-degree assault following a report of being assaulted by son's wife on the 13000 block of County Road 8, Brainerd.

A 34-year-old man was arrested at 1:19 p.m. Monday during a traffic stop on County Road 3 and WIse Road.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 6:07 p.m. Monday of a neighbor stating there were lights on in the clubhouse at Emily Greens Golf Course, 39933 Refuge Road, Emily. Deputies spoke with clubhouse owner who believed it was the motion lights going on and off.

Report at 2:11 p.m. Monday of a suspicious vehicle on the 20000 block of Linberg Road, Deerwood. Deputies checked it out and all was OK.

SNOWMOBILE—Report Monday of a snowmobile in the swamp on Forest Knolls Road and County Road 16, Pequot Lakes, that has been there since Friday. Turner Towing removed the snowmobile and the owner was contacted.