Another new scam circulating lakes area
The Morrison County Sheriff's Office wants residents to be aware of another scam.
Sheriff Shawn Larsen said the most recent case is a person posing as a representative from Dish Network. The caller advises a receiver needs to be changed in order to get better service, as well as a clearer picture. Dish Network was contacted and they advised it is a scam that is currently going around.
Larsen stated the victim's personal information was not given out in the scam that was reported to the sheriff's office. Larsen reminds residents if they receive an offer that seems too good to be true, it's more than likely a scam.
Residents have many options and one option is to get a callback number and have it researched. Scams continue to be an ongoing problem nationwide and residents are encouraged to never give out their personal information over the phone, Larsen stated.