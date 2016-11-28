Another new scam circulating lakes area

Larsen stated the victim's personal information was not given out in the scam that was reported to the sheriff's office. Larsen reminds residents if they receive an offer that seems too good to be true, it's more than likely a scam.

Residents have many options and one option is to get a callback number and have it researched. Scams continue to be an ongoing problem nationwide and residents are encouraged to never give out their personal information over the phone, Larsen stated.