Brainerd man sentenced in assault case

Larry Walter Prahm was given credit for time served of 44 days in Crow Wing County Jail and will be on unsupervised probation for three years.

Prahm was charged with six felonies and two gross misdemeanors after a resident called the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Department on Sept. 7, 2015, to report a dog was in his chicken pen killing chickens. Upon arrival, the deputy was able to secure the dog and obtain the owner's information from the dog's collar. Deputies learned Prahm was the dog owner.

According to the criminal complaint filed against Prahm in Crow Wing County District Court in Brainerd, he disagreed with the deputy as to how restitution for the chickens would be handled. The disagreement escalated into a physical altercation where Prahm punched the deputy in the jaw and scratched his throat, the complaint said. The deputy was unable to deploy his stun gun and Prahm got back in his vehicle and fled the scene.

Prahm, who pleaded not guilty to all eight charges in February, entered into an Alford plea Aug. 8 on the charges of felony fifth-degree assault demonstrating bodily harm or throwing bodily fluids and gross misdemeanor fourth-degree assault-physically assaulting a peace office. An Alford plea allows a defendant to maintain innocence while acknowledging evidence is sufficient to support a jury's determination of guilt.

A presentencing investigation report and a sentencing worksheet were filed Oct. 27 and Prahm was sentenced the next day. Judge Richard Zimmerman filed the sentencing order Nov. 21, when an amended plea agreement was entered.

With the amended agreement, Prahm had pleaded guilty to two counts of fourth-degree assault to a peace officer. The one count, a felony, is for demonstrating bodily harm or throwing bodily fluids or feces at a peace officer. The second court, a gross misdemeanor, is for physically assaulting a peace officer. With the plea agreement, the remaining six criminal counts filed against the Brainerd man will be dismissed.

The judge gave Prahm a stay of imposition sentence. According to the Minnesota Court Rules website, a stay of imposition is a sentence in which a jail or prison sentence is not pronounced as part of the sentence, but it would not be part of the stayed sentence. The court believes stays of imposition are a less severe sanction and should be used for those convicted of less serious offenses and those with short criminal histories.

As part of the sentence, Prahm must follow conditions that include he remain law abiding; he cannot possess firearms, ammunition or explosives; and cannot have any contact with the victims. He also must pay $635 in fines.