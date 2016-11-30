Police Blotter - Dec. 1

SUSPICIOUS—Report Saturday of suspicious activity on Third Street Northeast.

Report Nov. 22 of some unusual noises on the 300 block of Third Avenue Northwest. Officers were unable to locate anything suspicious.

DISTURBANCE—Report Sunday of a domestic disturbance on Third Avenue Northeast. Officer made contact and while doing so another argument broke out between two additional people. They were all advised and separated.

Report Saturday of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Third Avenue Northwest. Officers made contact and obtained details of the complaint.

Report Nov. 24 of a domestic disturbance on Seventh Street Northeast. The suspect fled the scene, but was later located and arrested for felony kidnapping, child endangerment and domestic assault .

Report Nov. 21 of a disturbance involving a juvenile male at a building on Poplar Street. Juvenile was advised of appropriate behavior.

Baxter police

ARRESTS—A 21-year-old man and a 19-year-old man were arrested at 7:49 p.m. Tuesday during a traffic stop on Highway 210 and Golf Course Road. The driver was arrested for carrying a BB gun in public along with multiple traffic offenses. The passenger was cited for possessing paraphernalia. Two other passengers were signed runaways out of Brainerd.

A 22-year-old man was arrested at 1:03 a.m. Tuesday for driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop on Highway 371 and Wise Road.

THEFT—Report Tuesday of a theft of a used helium tank from the recycling place on Fairview Road.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 2:11 p.m. Tuesday of a suspicious male on the 7800 block of Fairview Road who left the area.

DISTURBANCE—Report at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday of a disturbance on the school bus while parked at Forestview Middle School, 12149 Knollwood Drive.

Crow Wing sheriff

BURGLARY—Report at 8:47 p.m. Monday of a burglary to a garage on the 12000 block of Sorenson Lake Road, Merrifield. A gas can was missing.

THEFT—Report Monday of a theft of pull tab money at Broadway Pizza and Brew, 9347 Highway 169, Garrison.

Report Monday of a possible theft by swindle on the 29000 block of Huxtable Point Road, Merrifield.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 2:50 a.m. Monday of a suspicious vehicle on the 4100 block of Sunset View Road, Nisswa. Deputies were unable to locate.

Report at 1:08 a.m. Monday of a suspicious vehicle on the 12000 block of Bass Lake Road, Merrifield. Crosslake officer later located vehicle and arrested driver for DWI.

Brainerd police

ARRESTS—A 36-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were arrested at 4:18 a.m. Monday during a traffic stop on 10th Avenue and Highway 25. The man was arrested for driving after cancellation, theft of fuel, open bottle, possession of legend drugs and a Mille Lacs County warrant. The woman was arrested for giving a false name to police and a Becker County warrant.

A 20-year-old man was arrested at 7:58 a.m. Sunday on a Crow Wing County warrant following a report of a disturbance on P Street and Mill Avenue.

A 26-year-old man was arrested at 11:04 a.m. Saturday after there was a 911 open line call with a disturbance going on that hung up on the 1100 block of Pine Street. The man was arrested on a warrant.

A 58-year-old woman was arrested at 9:19 p.m. Friday for fourth-degree DWI and third-degree test refusal following a report of an intoxicated person on the 1200 block of South Sixth Street.

A 45-year-old man was arrested at 11 p.m. Nov. 23 for third-degree DWI and open bottle on Holly Street.

A 19-year-old woman was arrested at 7:58 p.m. Nov. 23 for domestic assault, disorderly conduct and minor consumption of alcohol following a report of a disturbance involving an intoxicated female on the 1200 block of South Seventh Street.

A 53-year-old man was arrested at 6:04 p.m. Nov. 23 for theft at Cub Foods, 417 Eighth St., following a report of an intoxicated male.

ASSAULT—Report at 7:33 p.m. Monday of complainant being pushed down by her personal care attendant on the 800 block of Third Avenue Northeast.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 6:33 p.m. Monday of a suspicious vehicle on the 1200 block of Evergreen Avenue. Everything was checked out and was fine.

Report at 6:51 p.m. Monday of a suspicious vehicle parked down Southeast 13th Street and Maple Street. Vehicle was gone when officers arrived in the area.

Report at 1:45 a.m. Monday of a subject with a felony warrant who may be in a home on Fir Street. Officers were unable to locate.

Officer at 1:19 a.m. Sunday observed two subjects standing next to a vehicle on the 200 block of South Seventh Street. As officer pulled into the alleyway they appeared to walk away quickly. The male subject was able to identify the registered owner of the vehicle and there was no damage done to vehicle.

Report at 7:20 a.m. Friday of a suspicious occupied vehicle on Evergreen Avenue. Officers made contact and everything was fine.

Report at 5:05 a.m. Friday of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Ninth Avenue and J Street. Officers were unable t o locate vehicle.

Report Nov. 23 of a van parked outside a building, 11615 State Ave., Building 21, and people around it. Officers responded and were unable to locate van.

Report Nov. 22 of a suspicious vehicle on the 1200 block of Evergreen Avenue. Friends were assisting subject who got their all-terrain vehicle stuck in a snow pile.

Report Nov. 22 of complainant hearing a male subject yelling "help" on the 2000 block of South Sixth Street. Officers were unable to hear anything or locate anyone.

THEFT—Report Sunday of a theft of money on the 300 block of Southwest Seventh Street.

Report Monday of a theft at Autozone, 801 Washington St. A man was cited for theft.

Report Monday of complainant's purse was missing on the 400 block of East River Road. Items went missing around Nov. 15.

Report Friday of a theft of a pet stroller on the 400 block of East River Road.

Report Nov. 23 of a female who got caught stealing a stocking hat at the Salvation Army Thrift Store, 609 Norwood St. No charges were requested and the subject was no longer welcome in the store.

Report Nov. 23 of a theft of a vehicle on the 600 block of Washington Street.

BURGLARY—Report Monday of a burglary on the 500 block of League Avenue. Subject was advised not to return to the residence.

Report at 9:19 p.m. Friday of a garage broken into on the 1100 block of Pine Street, where items were taken.

DOMESTIC—Report at 12:31 p.m. Monday of a verbal domestic on the 1300 block of Pine Street. Officers separated the subjects involved.

Report at 12:41 a.m. Monday of a domestic on the 1700 block of Graydon Avenue. The domestic was verbal only and parties agreed to separate for the night.

Report at 6:33 p.m. Saturday of a domestic on the 1600 block of Ninth Avenue Northeast. Officers spoke with both parties and learned it was verbal only.

Report at 8:18 p.m. Wednesday of a domestic on Holly Street. Officers found it to be verbal and both parties agreed to give each other their space for the night.

Report Nov. 22 of a verbal domestic on Willow Street and South Eighth Street, where a female was walking and a male was in a vehicle.

DISTURBANCE --Report at 4:47 p.m. Sunday of a disturbance on Southwest Fourth and College Drive. A juvenile male was transported to his grandfather's residence.

Report at 4:10 p.m. Sunday of a subject out of control and yelling on the 600 block of North Fourth Street.

Report at 12:31 a.m. Sunday of a fight brewing at Liquor Pigz, 718 W. Laurel St. Parties were separated.

Report at 1:11 a.m. Saturday of property damage at Liquor Pigz. A man was cited for property damage.

Report at 11:58 p.m Saturday of a disturbance on the 1700 block of Maple Street. Turned out to be a verbal and a male subject left for the night.

Report at 6:18 p.m. Friday of a disturbance on the 900 block of Oak Street. Turned out to be a verbal disagreement and a female was given a ride .

Report at 5:20 p.m. Friday of a disturbance on Third Avenue Northeast. Officers responded and determined it to be a verbal altercation and a female was transported to the hospital for an evaluation.

Report at 11:15 a.m. Friday of a verbal disturbance on the 1300 block of Rosewood Street.

Report Nov. 22 of a disturbance on the 1200 block of 14th Avenue Northeast. It was determined to be a verbal argument only.

JUVENILE—Report at 4:05 p.m. Friday of youth throwing snowballs at people and cars on Norwood Street and 19th Street, who refused to stop when told. Officers made contact and warned them to stop and spoke with a parent.

Report Nov. 22 of two intoxicated students at the Brainerd High School, 702 S. Fifth St. The students were found in possession of prescription medications.

— Compiled by Jennifer Stockinger, staff writer.