    Police Blotter - Dec. 4

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 10:23 p.m.

    Crow Wing sheriff

    SUSPICIOUS—Report at 11:31 p.m. Thursday of a suspicious vehicle on Bergren Road, Ironton

    DISTURBANCE—Report at 5:22 p.m. Thursday of a disturbance with a juvenile on the 4200 block of Gull Lake Dam Road, Brainerd.

    Report at 10:53 a.m. Thursday of a verbal domestic on the 18000 block of Crow Wing County Road 12, Ironton.

    Baxter police

    DISTURBANCE—Report at 10:21 a.m. Thursday of people walking around the ATM machine arguing on the 13000 block of Isle Drive. Vehicle was gone before police arrived.

