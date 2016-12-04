Search
    Crow Wing County Most Wanted: December

    By Jennifer Stockinger Today at 9:18 p.m.
    All faces in the Crow Wing County's Most Wanted list for December are new.

    As of Friday, there were an estimated 962 total active warrants in the county.

    On the Most Wanted list this month are:

    John Michael Beens, Dustin James Cavin, Raymond Lee Ellis, Larry Donnell Griffin, Julian Alexander Koslowski, Eric William Laborde, Kayle Arthur Peterson, Dena Rae Staples, Roberta Ann Strong and Amanda Michelle Warbonnet.

    The sheriff's office is searching for the individuals and asks the public if they recognize any of the faces to call the sheriff's office directly at 218-829-4749. People do not have to identify themselves to authorities when turning in a Most Wanted person.

    A closer look at the Most Wanted list:

    • Beens, 32, is wanted for felony fifth-degree drug sale. His warrant was issued Nov. 21.

    • Cavin, 31, is wanted for making terroristic threats. His warrant was issued Nov. 17.

    • Ellis, 30, is wanted for violating his probation for felony fifth-degree drug possession. His warrant was issued Nov. 30.

    • Griffin, 38, is wanted for violating his probation for theft. His warrant was issued Nov. 22.

    • Koslowski, 27, is wanted for violating his probation for felony fifth-degree drug possession. His warrant was issued Nov. 23.

    • Laborde, 31, is wanted for violating his probation for felony fifth-degree drug possession. His warrant was issued Nov. 21.

    • Peterson, 29, is wanted for violating his probation for felony making terroristic threats. His warrant was issued Nov. 28.

    • Staples, 20, is wanted for violating her probation for felony fifth-degree drug possession. Her warrant was issued Nov. 18.

    • Strong, 26, is wanted for felony card fraud. Her warrant was issued Nov. 16.

    • Warbonnet, 30, is wanted for violating her probation for felony fifth-degree drug possession. Her warrant was issued Nov. 18.

