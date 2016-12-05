Police Blotter - Dec. 6

Assisted Pequot Lakes police at 6:06 a.m. Sunday with a physical domestic between an autistic child and his mother in Pequot Lakes.

Assisted Pequot Lakes police at 1:20 a.m. Saturday with an intoxicated male causing a disturbance on the 3800 block of Grove Street. Contact was made with the male who was then taken inside the apartment by his significant other with instructions that another place would be found for him should there be further problems.

THEFT—Report Saturday of a theft of $23 from a purse on the 9300 block of Breezy Point Drive.

ARREST—A 27-year-old man was arrested at 7:28 a.m. Thursday for disorderly conduct and obstructing with force following a report of a suicidal male on Ski Chalet Drive.

FIRE—Report at 5:34 p.m. Nov. 29 of several fires in the woods near the disc golf course on Green Scene Drive. Turned out Public Works was burning some wood piles.

Pequot Lakes police

ARRESTS—A 39-year-old man was arrested at 9:56 p.m. Saturday following a driving complaint on Highway 371 and Grove Street.

A 37-year-old woman was arrested at 8:19 p.m. Friday for fifth-degree domestic assault following a report of a disturbance on West Twin Lake Drive.

An 18-year-old male was arrested at 6:40 p.m. Nov. 28 following a report of intoxicated persons on Highway 371.

A 36-year-old woman was arrested at 8:13 a.m. Nov. 27 for driving while intoxicated and a warrant on Highway 371.

Morrison sheriff

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 7:50 a.m. Wednesday of a female sleeping in a booth at Bricks Travel Plaza in Motley. Subject said she was waiting to get a ride to Rice. The ride never came and she left.

Report at 5:48 p.m. Nov. 29 of coming home from work and three lights were on inside his residence in Hillman. Nothing was inside the residence and nothing was disturbed.

FIRE—Report at 1:52 p.m. Nov. 28 of a vehicle fire along Highway 371, just south of Highway 115. The driver had the fire put out.

DOMESTIC—Report at 9:12 p.m. Nov. 26 of a possible domestic on Gordon Circle, Little Falls. Complainant could hear what sounded like a male and female yelling. Deputies made contact and learned it was verbal argument only and everything was fine.

Crow Wing sheriff

DISTURBANCE—Report at 5:15 a.m. Sunday of an intoxicated male causing a disturbance on the block of Estate Circle Drive, Brainerd.

Report at 12:40 p.m. Friday of a disturbance of people yelling at an apartment complex on the 14000 block of Wonderland Park Road, Brainerd.

THEFT—Report Sunday of a theft of a vehicle on the block of Crow Wing County Road 121, Fort Ripley.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 10:27 p.m. Saturday of suspicious vehicle parked while running on Wise Road and Beaver Dam Road, Brainerd. Deputy made contact and the owner had the car running.

Report at 4:37 a.m. Saturday of suspicious activity on the 9000 block of First Avenue, Breezy Point. Deputy was unable to locate.

Report at 12:40 a.m. Saturday of suspicious activity on the 21000 block of County Road 3, Merrifield. Deputy made contact and an intoxicated male came into a residence. He was given a ride.

Baxter police

ARRESTS—A 38-year-old man was arrested at 9:40 p.m. Sunday for drug possession and second-degree DWI on Highway 371 and Woida Road.

A 37-year-old man was arrested at 7:25 p.m. Saturday for misdemeanor theft and cited for parking in a handicapped spot at Mills Fleet Farm, 14114 Dellwood Drive.

A 52-year-old woman was arrested at 10:26 p.m. Friday for drug and traffic related offenses on Excelsior Road and Cypress Drive.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 10:54 p.m. Saturday of occupants in a silver sports utility vehicle taking pictures of a house on Emma Street in Brainerd. Police were unable to locate.

Report at 12:07 a.m. Saturday of an adult and two young children at the park playing on the equipment on the 13000 block of Berrywood Drive. They were advised of park hours.

DISTURBANCE—Report at 12:23 a.m. Saturday of a disturbance regarding guests at Holiday Inn Express, 15739 Audubon Way. Kids were running up and down the hallway using profanity towards guests and parents were loud and refusing to cooperate with hotel staff. Officers stayed until everyone went to their rooms.

DRIVING—Report Friday of a female driver who flipped the complainant off for no apparent reason on Highway 371 and Excelsior Road. Officer was unable to locate.

Nisswa police

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 11:40 a.m. Sunday of a black Dodge truck driving slow on Nashway Road. One of the occupants exited and urinated. Officer checked the area but did not locate.

BURGLARY—Report at 6:54 p.m. Friday of a burglary in progress on the block of East Linden Boulevard. A male was in the residence without permission. The buildings were cleared and contact was made with homeowner.

DISTURBANCE—Report at 9:02 p.m. Thursday of a disturbance on the 5600 block of Kander Court. A juvenile male was out of control.

ARRESTS—A 41-year-old woman was arrested Nov. 28 for careless driving, marijuana and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop on Highway 371 and Clark Lake Road.

A 44-year-old man was arrested Nov. 28 for driving after revocation during a traffic stop on Highway 371 and Hazelwood Drive.