Police Blotter - Dec. 7

Report at 5:58 a.m. Thursday of a 911 hang-up. Officers responded to a residence on the 1800 block of Oak Street and learned there was a verbal dispute between parties. Officers mediated the situation.

ARRESTS—Two 39-year-old women were arrested at 10:42 p.m. Saturday following a shoplifting complaint at Herberger's, 14136 Baxter Drive. One woman was arrested for felony theft, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and possessing hypodermic needles. The other woman was arrested for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated with a controlled substance, possessing controlled substances and having no driver's license and felony theft.

A 26-year-old woman was arrested at 2:01 a.m. Friday for third-degree driving while intoxicated and driving after suspension following a driving complaint on North Eighth Street and Kingwood Street.

A 30-year-old man was arrested at 10:49 p.m. Thursday for possessing a handgun without a permit, driving after suspension, possessing more than 1.4 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in a vehicle expired registration and contempt of court warrant during a traffic stop on the 400 block of Southeast 17th Street.

A 26-year-old man was arrested at 2:18 p.m. Thursday for possession of a controlled substance and a Stearns County warrant during a traffic stop on Washington Street and 10th Street.

A 26-year-old woman, a 45-year-old man and a 35-year-old man were arrested at 2:22 a.m. Thursday for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop on E Street and Eighth Avenue Northeast. The 45-year-old also was arrested for introducing contraband into a jail, possessing marijuana and open bottle. The woman also was arrested for a felony probation and open bottle.

A 33-year-old man was arrested at 9:54 p.m. Nov. 29 for disorderly conduct following a report of suspicious activity on the 2400 block of Hillcrest Drive.

A 55-year-old man was arrested at 2:42 p.m. Nov. 29 for disorderly conduct following a report of a disturbance on the 600 block of Laurel Street.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 9:40 a.m. Sunday of a vehicle driving on 11th Avenue Northeast yelling profanities at people. Officers were unable to locate.

Report at 6:36 p.m. Saturday of suspicious juveniles on North First Street, where one was described as being a runaway from PORT Group Home for Boys. Officers were unable to locate.

Report at 5:58 a.m. Friday of a vehicle legally parked on the edge of the roadway out of traffic land on Riverside Drive and Island Drive. Officer attempted to get a hold of the registered owner.

Report at 6:07 p.m. Thursday of a subject pushing several buttons to try and get into an apartment on the 500 block of D Street. Subject left before police arrived.

Report at 11:09 a.m. Thursday of suspicious activity on the 800 block of South 10th Street. Officer gave a verbal warning to a juvenile in possession of tobacco.

Report at 1:25 a.m. Thursday of an occupied vehicle parked in the shop area on the 300 block of Washington Street. Driver was playing "Pokemon Go." Officer advised driver to move along.

Report at 5:40 p.m. Nov. 29 of a vehicle parked the wrong way on the 1900 block of South Seventh Street. Officer spoke with a passenger who stated his mother was visiting his grandma. Officer advised the passenger of the complaint and he agreed to move the vehicle.

PARTY—Report at 11:23 p.m. Saturday of an underage drinking party on the 1200 block of Campus Drive. Three juvenile males were cited for underage consumption and a female was cited for social host violation.

DISTURBANCE—Report at 10:51 p.m. Sunday of people arguing and yelling in the basement apartment on the 1100 block of Norwood Street. Subjects left prior to officers' arrival.

Report at 5:58 p.m. Saturday of a family disturbance on Pine Street.

Report at 10:17 p.m. Friday of a disturbance on the 1400 block of South Eighth Street. A 17-year-old female was cited for underage consumption and another subject was cited for underage consumption and a social host violation.

Report at 1:48 p.m. Friday of a physical disturbance on the 400 block of Quince Street. A juvenile male was cited for disorderly conduct.

Report at 12:52 p.m. Friday of a physical disturbance at the Brainerd High School, 702 S. Fifth St.

Report at 9:15 p.m. Thursday of a verbal disturbance between parties on the 900 block of Ninth Avenue Northeast.

Report at 8:19 p.m. Thursday of a female pounding on the doors asking them about her TV being too loud on the 800 block of Walnut Street. Officers were unable to make contact with subject and spoke to neighbors who stated the subject had not been causing a disturbance.

Report at 12:41 p.m. Thursday of a disturbance at BHS. A male was cited for possession of an electronic delivery device.

Report at 9:34 a.m. Thursday of a disturbance on South Fifth Street and Vine Street. Officer advised the subject that if he had any complaints about the bus driver or bus service to direct those complaints to the bus company.

Report at 11:10 p.m. Nov. 29 of a male causing a disturbance on the 900 block of Ninth Avenue Northeast. Officers determined it was a mutual disagreement and subjects agreed to go to sleep for the night.

DOMESTIC—Report at 6:32 p.m. Sunday of a civil issue on the 900 block of Quince Street. Officers arrived and determined a physical assault occurred.

THEFT—Report Sunday of a bike taken from a front yard on the 700 block of Seventh Street South.

Report Thursday of a theft of a cellphone taken from a vehicle on the 300 block of Washington Street. Phone was not stolen as complainant found her at her client's residence.

KIDS—Report at 1:55 p.m. Sunday of kids throwing snowballs at a home on the 1100 block of Norwood Street. Officers made contact and advised the kids to stop.

FIRE—Report at 8:03 p.m. Thursday of a possible fire on Wright Street and 13th Street. Smoke was coming from an outdoor wood burner and everything was fine.

Crosby police

SUSPICIOUS—Report Friday of a suspicious male in the area along Crow Wing County Road 31. Officers located the male who stated his situation and he was transported to Deerwood.

Report Dec. 1 of a suspicious occupied vehicle in Crosby City Park. Driver stated they were playing "Pokemon Go."

Report Nov. 28 of a suspicious group of people who had been inside of a business on Third Avenue Southwest. Officer checked the area for the group but was unable to locate anyone.

DISTURBANCE—Report Sunday of an argument between a male and female at a residence on First Avenue Northwest.

Report Saturday of a disturbance where the complainant heard loud banging all day on First Avenue Northwest. Officers spoke with a resident who stated they had been sleeping and all was quiet.

Report Friday of a disturbance at a business on Third Avenue Southwest. An employee stated a customer was upset because they were carded for cigarettes. The customer left before police arrived.

Report Dec. 1 of a disturbance at a residence on the 200 block of First Street Northwest where two people were possibly fighting and throwing things around. Officers made contact and learned it was a verbal argument and a person was transported to the hospital for medical attention.

Report Nov. 29 of a disturbance involving a juvenile male on Sixth Avenue Northeast. The juvenile male was advised.

Report Nov. 28 of a disturbance at a residence on West Main Street. Officers heard yelling from inside and made contact with an individual inside. A short time later, officers located a male who also was involved in a disturbance who had jumped off the balcony deck and landed on the ground. The male was injured due to the fall and was taken to the hospital for medical care.

DOMESTIC—Report Nov. 29 of a domestic assault at a Crosby residence. Officers received details of what occurred and started a report of possible assault charges.

THEFT—Report Friday of a theft from a business on First Avenue Northwest.

Report Nov. 29 of a theft of a Christmas wreath from a residence on Fourth Avenue Northeast.

Report Nov. 29 of a theft at a business on East Main Street and a male was issued a citation.